Nigeria's Coach Defends Zaidu Sanusi Amid Criticism in AFCON 2023

In the wake of Nigeria's recent triumph over Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Zaidu Sanusi, despite facing criticism, has found staunch support from an unexpected quarter - Jose Peseiro, the head coach of the Super Eagles. Peseiro, in a commendable display of faith in his player, defended the performance of the Porto defender, acknowledging the challenges Sanusi had to endure playing in the team's demanding 3-4-3 system.

Despite the general perception that Sanusi's performance has been subpar in the ongoing AFCON 2023, Peseiro expressed satisfaction with his contribution in the game against the Angolans. Recognizing the occasional mistakes, the coach emphasized the strenuous demands of the 3-4-3 system, which calls for extensive running and defending from its players. Peseiro insisted that Sanusi's overall performance in the game was commendable.

Sanusi's Noteworthy Performance

Sanusi's link-up play with Moses Simon led to the Super Eagles' first goal of the game, a fact commended by Peseiro. Zaidu Sanusi demonstrated a marked improvement in his game against Angola compared to earlier matches in AFCON 2023. He has participated in all five of Nigeria's games in the tournament finals.

Despite the scrutiny on individual performance, Peseiro made it a point to highlight the collective effort of the entire team. It was this team spirit and concerted effort that led to their 1-0 victory over Angola, propelling Nigeria further in the AFCON 2023.