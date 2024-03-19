Nigerian Wrestlers Dominate African Senior Championship, Enoh Praises Team's Stellar Performance

Sports Minister John Enoh has commended the Nigerian Wrestling Federation, led by Daniel Igali, for their outstanding achievements at the African Senior Wrestling Championship in Alexandria, Egypt. The team's remarkable performance, securing a host of medals, has continued their dominance following their success at the African Games in Accra, Ghana.

The Nigerian wrestlers, under the guidance of coach Purity Akuh, have showcased their dedication and skill by winning multiple gold and silver medals.

Blessing Oborududu and Odunayo Adekuoroye, in particular, have been highlighted for their exceptional victories, which have contributed significantly to the team's success. Enoh's statement emphasized the team's extraordinary commitment and the inspiration it provides to aspiring athletes across Nigeria.

The Nigerian Wrestling team's success is not new, as they have consistently performed at a high level in continental competitions.

This recent triumph in Egypt is a testament to their hard work, strategic planning, and the effective leadership of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation. Their achievements have not only brought pride to the nation but have also cemented Nigeria's status as a powerhouse in African wrestling.