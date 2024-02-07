Nigerian Vice President Shettima Flies to Cote d'Ivoire to Support Super Eagles in AFCON Semi-Final

In a spirited display of national pride and support for the country's beloved football team, the Super Eagles, Senator Kashim Shettima, Vice President of Nigeria, has embarked on a journey to Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. Representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Shettima is set to cheer on the Nigerian team in the semi-final match of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) against South Africa, at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake.

Interestingly, the Vice President's visit to Cote d'Ivoire was not initially on his itinerary. However, recognizing the significance of the match and the potential boost that his presence could bring to the team's morale, he made the decision to reschedule and make the journey. This makes Shettima the highest-ranked Nigerian official to physically support the Super Eagles since the commencement of the tournament.

A Record-Breaking Journey

The Super Eagles have been performing remarkably in the tournament, soaring through the group stages and clinching victory in the quarter-finals. This has set them up as strong contenders for the title. The semi-final match against South Africa marks Nigeria's 15th appearance at this stage in AFCON, making them the record holders for the most semi-final appearances in the tournament's history.

As they prepare for the semi-final, the Super Eagles carry the hopes and dreams of an entire nation. The reminder of their 2013 triumph in South Africa, when they took home the AFCON title, resonates strongly. The presence of Vice President Shettima in Abidjan is seen as a testament to the deep-seated bond between football and national pride in Nigeria, underlining not just the sport's popularity, but its role as a unifying force for all Nigerians.