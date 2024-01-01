Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham’s Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh’s Praise

Former Nigeria international, Sunday Oliseh, lauded the performances of Nigerian players, Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi, in Fulham’s recent 2-1 triumph over Arsenal in the English Premier League. Oliseh used Twitter as his platform to express his admiration for the maturity and discipline exhibited by both Bassey and Iwobi, underscoring their pivotal roles in the victory.

Fulham’s Victory: A Spotlight on Nigerian Players

Fulham’s memorable win was marked by goals from Raul Jimenez and Bobby De Cordova-Reid, while Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka also found the back of the net. Oliseh, impressed by Bassey and Iwobi’s contributions, conveyed his optimism for the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON). The players’ performance indeed signals a positive trend for Nigerian football.

Arteta’s Reflections and Premier League Updates

Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta, introspected on his team’s loss to Fulham, attributing it to mental fatigue. The defeat prevented Arsenal from ascending to the top of the Premier League. Fulham, on the other hand, stands at 13th place after snapping their streak of three consecutive losses.

Other Premier League Happenings

The article also touches upon other Premier League developments, including a critique of a Manchester United player’s comprehension of the game, Alex Iwobi’s thoughts on playing against Arsenal, and Jamie Redknapp’s analysis of a tactical blunder by Manchester United’s manager Ten Hag. The news also covered Manchester United’s decision to offload a forward and Samuel Chukwueze’s delayed arrival at the Super Eagles camp for AFCON 2023.