en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham’s Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh’s Praise

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:24 am EST
Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham’s Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh’s Praise

Former Nigeria international, Sunday Oliseh, lauded the performances of Nigerian players, Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi, in Fulham’s recent 2-1 triumph over Arsenal in the English Premier League. Oliseh used Twitter as his platform to express his admiration for the maturity and discipline exhibited by both Bassey and Iwobi, underscoring their pivotal roles in the victory.

Fulham’s Victory: A Spotlight on Nigerian Players

Fulham’s memorable win was marked by goals from Raul Jimenez and Bobby De Cordova-Reid, while Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka also found the back of the net. Oliseh, impressed by Bassey and Iwobi’s contributions, conveyed his optimism for the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON). The players’ performance indeed signals a positive trend for Nigerian football.

Arteta’s Reflections and Premier League Updates

Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta, introspected on his team’s loss to Fulham, attributing it to mental fatigue. The defeat prevented Arsenal from ascending to the top of the Premier League. Fulham, on the other hand, stands at 13th place after snapping their streak of three consecutive losses.

Other Premier League Happenings

The article also touches upon other Premier League developments, including a critique of a Manchester United player’s comprehension of the game, Alex Iwobi’s thoughts on playing against Arsenal, and Jamie Redknapp’s analysis of a tactical blunder by Manchester United’s manager Ten Hag. The news also covered Manchester United’s decision to offload a forward and Samuel Chukwueze’s delayed arrival at the Super Eagles camp for AFCON 2023.

0
Africa Nigeria Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Zambia's Economic Transition: A Tale of Challenge and Resilience

By Waqas Arain

Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge

By Salman Khan

Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr Faces Potential AFCON Disappointment Due to Injury

By Salman Khan

Belfast Charity Transforms Lives in Tanzania With Old Sewing Machines

By BNN Correspondents

Africa 2024: A Year of Pivotal Elections, Global Sports Events, and In ...
@Africa · 33 mins
Africa 2024: A Year of Pivotal Elections, Global Sports Events, and In ...
heart comment 0
President Biya Announces Improved Security in Cameroon’s Troubled Regions

By Mazhar Abbas

President Biya Announces Improved Security in Cameroon's Troubled Regions
Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs Draw in Thrilling Premiership Match

By Salman Khan

Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs Draw in Thrilling Premiership Match
South African President Congratulates DRC’s President-Elect, Signifying Regional Solidarity

By Waqas Arain

South African President Congratulates DRC's President-Elect, Signifying Regional Solidarity
Impending Famine in Tigray, Ethiopia: A Dire Warning

By Muhammad Jawad

Impending Famine in Tigray, Ethiopia: A Dire Warning
Latest Headlines
World News
Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate
36 seconds
Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate
Anwar Ibrahim Calls for Constructive Discourse Amidst Controversy
46 seconds
Anwar Ibrahim Calls for Constructive Discourse Amidst Controversy
Medical Milestones: A Review of Transformative Advancements in Healthcare
52 seconds
Medical Milestones: A Review of Transformative Advancements in Healthcare
Dr. Lauren Bull: NHS Consultant and Bodybuilding Champion
1 min
Dr. Lauren Bull: NHS Consultant and Bodybuilding Champion
Malaysia's Election Commission Considers Redelineation Exercise in Sarawak
1 min
Malaysia's Election Commission Considers Redelineation Exercise in Sarawak
New Year, New Life: First Babies of 2024 Born in New South Wales Public Hospitals
2 mins
New Year, New Life: First Babies of 2024 Born in New South Wales Public Hospitals
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
3 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
PASOK's Nikos Androulakis Targets SYRIZA's Dominance in European Elections
3 mins
PASOK's Nikos Androulakis Targets SYRIZA's Dominance in European Elections
Packers Secure Crucial Win Over Vikings, Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive
4 mins
Packers Secure Crucial Win Over Vikings, Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
3 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
6 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
26 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
29 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
32 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
41 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
44 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app