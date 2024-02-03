Nigeria Senate President and Obi Cubana Celebrate Super Eagles' 1-0 Triumph Over Angola

As the fervor of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) reaches fever pitch, the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles, gained robust support from their homeland. A delegation, led by none other than the Senate President of Nigeria, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has landed in Ivory Coast to rally behind the team in their quarter-final match against Angola, aiming to secure the country's fourth AFCON title.

The 10-man Senate delegation, comprising high-profile senators, arrived in Ivory Coast at 3pm local time. Among the notable members of the delegation are former Senate President Ahmad Lawal, Senator Mustapha Saliu, Senator Solomon Lalung, and Senator Ned Nwoko. Their objective is clear - to cheer the Super Eagles on to victory, show unwavering support, and boost the team's morale.

A Virtual Eye on the Game

Back in Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is also set to join the game, albeit virtually. With the world increasingly becoming digital, the President's virtual attendance underscores the significance of this match to the country. His anticipated virtual monitoring of the team's progress is expected to add an extra layer of national support to the Super Eagles.

The stage for this crucial match is the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, known for its capacity to hold up to 33,000 spectators. Nigeria's Super Eagles are set to lock horns with Angola in the first quarter-final match of AFCON 2023 on February 2. The match promises to be a thrill, with both teams vying for a spot in the semi-finals and an opportunity to get one step closer to the coveted AFCON title.

As the Super Eagles prepare to take the field against Angola, the support from their homeland, both in person and virtually, stands as a testament to the nation's spirit of unity and sportsmanship. The presence of such high-ranking officials at the game illustrates the government's commitment to sports and youth development. Let's see if this patriotic boost will help the Super Eagles soar to victory in the AFCON 2023 quarter-finals.

