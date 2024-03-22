Nigerian Female Cricketers in Limbo Over Rewards After Historic African Games Bronze

Members of Nigeria's female cricket team, who clinched a bronze medal at the 2023 African Games in Ghana, are caught in a swirl of uncertainty regarding their entitlement to financial rewards from the Federal Government. Despite being initially dropped by the Ministry of Sports Development, the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) facilitated their participation, leading to a commendable bronze win after defeating Namibia and Uganda. However, with gold, silver, and bronze medalists expected to receive $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000 respectively, the female cricketers' fate remains unclear.

Unexpected Triumph Amidst Adversity

Ranked as the underdogs, the Female Yellow Greens surprised many by securing a 47-run victory over Namibia and a three-wicket win against Uganda, marking cricket's inaugural feature in the African Games. Their journey to the podium was fraught with challenges, starting from their sudden exclusion by the Ministry of Sports Development to the NCF stepping in to cover their logistical needs in Ghana. This backdrop of uncertainty makes their victory all the more significant, showcasing their resilience and dedication to the sport.

Ministerial Promises and Players' Concerns

While Sports Minister John Enoh addressed the issue during a meeting in Ghana, the lack of clear communication has left the players anxious about their reward eligibility. This scenario is not new to the team, as described by one of the players, highlighting a pattern of last-minute exclusions from major competitions by the ministry. Yet, optimism remains high within the NCF, with Public Relations Officer Musa Ehizoje expressing hope for the ministry's acknowledgment and reward for the team's outstanding performance and contribution to Nigeria's medal tally.

Looking Forward: Recognition and Rewards

The ambiguous stance of the Ministry of Sports Development regarding the financial rewards for the Female Yellow Greens underscores a recurring issue of administrative oversight and last-minute decision-making that affects athletes' morale and preparation. However, the team's achievement at the 2023 African Games has not only highlighted their potential but also the need for institutional support and recognition. As discussions continue, the cricket community and sports enthusiasts alike await the ministry's final decision, hoping for a positive outcome that rewards the female cricketers' hard work and success on an international stage.