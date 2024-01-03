en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Nigeria to Host 2024 ParaVolley Africa Qualifiers Ahead of Paris Olympics

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:42 pm EST
Nigeria to Host 2024 ParaVolley Africa Qualifiers Ahead of Paris Olympics

In a significant development, Nigeria has been chosen by ParaVolley Africa (PVA) to host the 2024 ParaVolley Africa Qualifiers. The event, which will also double as the Africa Sitting Volleyball Zone Championships, is a key pathway towards the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, France. Scheduled for January 29 to February 3, the championship will unfold at the National Stadium in Lagos.

Preparing for the Paralympics

Commenting on the announcement, PVA President Ehab Hassanein revealed that the draw for the championships is set for January 6. The procedure will be conducted via Zoom from the FRMSPSH Headquarters in Rabat, Morocco. The staging of the tournament in Nigeria signifies a crucial preparatory stage leading up to the Paralympic Games.

Teams Gearing Up for the Championship

As of now, eleven teams have confirmed their participation in this distinguished event. The host, Nigeria, will be competing in both the men’s and women’s categories. The participating countries include Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and Rwanda in the women’s tournament. Meanwhile, the men’s tournament will witness the participation of teams from Egypt, Morocco, Libya, Kenya, Algeria, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, and Nigeria.

Pathway to the Paralympics

This championship is one of the two remaining Paralympic Games qualifiers on the 2024 World ParaVolley calendar. The final qualifier for the Paralympic Games in Paris will be held in Dali, China, from April 3 to 10. As the world gears up for the Paralympics, the sitting volleyball events at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games are scheduled to occur between August 29 and September 7 at the North Paris Arena.

In conclusion, the decision to host the 2024 ParaVolley Africa Qualifiers in Nigeria is a testament to the nation’s commitment towards promoting sports and supporting athletes with disabilities. As teams prepare to compete for a spot in the Paris Paralympics, the event promises to be an engaging display of athletic prowess and sportsmanship.

0
Africa Nigeria Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
6 mins ago
Liberia Tanker Explosion: Solidarity Amidst Tragedy as UBCAA and Others Step Up
On December 26, 2023, the people of Totota, Bong County, central Liberia, witnessed a tragedy that shook the nation—a gas tanker explosion that claimed at least 70 lives and left dozens injured. This incident magnified the stark absence of immediate response from the Police and Liberia National Fire Service, and the desperate poverty that heightened
Liberia Tanker Explosion: Solidarity Amidst Tragedy as UBCAA and Others Step Up
Alan Hutton Advocates for Abdallah Sima's Extended Stay at Rangers Amidst Financial Concerns
2 hours ago
Alan Hutton Advocates for Abdallah Sima's Extended Stay at Rangers Amidst Financial Concerns
GH Online French Lessons for Kids: Championing Bilingualism through Fun and Learning
2 hours ago
GH Online French Lessons for Kids: Championing Bilingualism through Fun and Learning
The Promise and Peril of AI in Africa: A Perspective from the UN High-Level Advisory Body
28 mins ago
The Promise and Peril of AI in Africa: A Perspective from the UN High-Level Advisory Body
Aerosols Prolong Africa's Wildfire Season: New Study Reveals
1 hour ago
Aerosols Prolong Africa's Wildfire Season: New Study Reveals
Bournemouth's Unbeaten Streak Ends, But Optimism Remains
1 hour ago
Bournemouth's Unbeaten Streak Ends, But Optimism Remains
Latest Headlines
World News
AI4Path: A Glimpse into the Future of Pathology
12 seconds
AI4Path: A Glimpse into the Future of Pathology
Will Levis: From SEC Rivalries to Winning Over Titans Fans
35 seconds
Will Levis: From SEC Rivalries to Winning Over Titans Fans
Kennadi Merritt: Talladega County's Volleyball MVP of 2023
46 seconds
Kennadi Merritt: Talladega County's Volleyball MVP of 2023
Real Madrid Emerges Victorious in a Match of Near Misses Against Mallorca
1 min
Real Madrid Emerges Victorious in a Match of Near Misses Against Mallorca
Julian Fleming Transfers to Penn State, Signaling Major Shift in Big Ten
3 mins
Julian Fleming Transfers to Penn State, Signaling Major Shift in Big Ten
Brad Keselowski Eyes IMSA for RFK Racing Expansion
3 mins
Brad Keselowski Eyes IMSA for RFK Racing Expansion
Pondicherry Inter-District T20: PSXI and YXI Emerge Victorious
3 mins
Pondicherry Inter-District T20: PSXI and YXI Emerge Victorious
Pittsburgh Penguins' Ryan Graves Struggles with Performance Issues
3 mins
Pittsburgh Penguins' Ryan Graves Struggles with Performance Issues
Political Tumult and Anticipated Changes in Beaufort: A Year in Review and Look Ahead
3 mins
Political Tumult and Anticipated Changes in Beaufort: A Year in Review and Look Ahead
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
19 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
21 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
40 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
48 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app