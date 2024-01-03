Nigeria to Host 2024 ParaVolley Africa Qualifiers Ahead of Paris Olympics

In a significant development, Nigeria has been chosen by ParaVolley Africa (PVA) to host the 2024 ParaVolley Africa Qualifiers. The event, which will also double as the Africa Sitting Volleyball Zone Championships, is a key pathway towards the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, France. Scheduled for January 29 to February 3, the championship will unfold at the National Stadium in Lagos.

Preparing for the Paralympics

Commenting on the announcement, PVA President Ehab Hassanein revealed that the draw for the championships is set for January 6. The procedure will be conducted via Zoom from the FRMSPSH Headquarters in Rabat, Morocco. The staging of the tournament in Nigeria signifies a crucial preparatory stage leading up to the Paralympic Games.

Teams Gearing Up for the Championship

As of now, eleven teams have confirmed their participation in this distinguished event. The host, Nigeria, will be competing in both the men’s and women’s categories. The participating countries include Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and Rwanda in the women’s tournament. Meanwhile, the men’s tournament will witness the participation of teams from Egypt, Morocco, Libya, Kenya, Algeria, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, and Nigeria.

Pathway to the Paralympics

This championship is one of the two remaining Paralympic Games qualifiers on the 2024 World ParaVolley calendar. The final qualifier for the Paralympic Games in Paris will be held in Dali, China, from April 3 to 10. As the world gears up for the Paralympics, the sitting volleyball events at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games are scheduled to occur between August 29 and September 7 at the North Paris Arena.

In conclusion, the decision to host the 2024 ParaVolley Africa Qualifiers in Nigeria is a testament to the nation’s commitment towards promoting sports and supporting athletes with disabilities. As teams prepare to compete for a spot in the Paris Paralympics, the event promises to be an engaging display of athletic prowess and sportsmanship.