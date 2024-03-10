Nigeria Taekwondo Federation Eyes Gold at African Games

With the African Games fast approaching, the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF) President, Abdullahi Saidu Baba, is buoyant about the nation's prospects. Enthusiasm surrounds the team's preparation, focusing on leveraging strengths and minimizing risks to secure a triumphant medal haul in Ghana, 2023. A strategic approach, coupled with rigorous training and a clean bill of health among athletes, forms the cornerstone of Nigeria's ambitious campaign.

Under the meticulous guidance of Abdullahi Saidu Baba, Nigeria's taekwondo team is not just preparing but evolving into a formidable force. "Our athletes' medal prospects at the Games are very bright," asserts Saidu Baba, emphasizing the strategic focus on the sport's disciplines of Poomsae and Kurigi. With no injuries to report, the athletes are in peak condition, rigorously training to ensure they're battle-ready for the continental showcase.

The federation's general secretary, Adamu Maikano, has confirmed that the final list of taekwondo athletes will be announced shortly, with high expectations for standout performers like Paris Olympics-bound Elizabeth Anyanacho and Korea Ambassador Cup champion, Benjamin Okuomose.

Building on Past Successes

The NTF's confidence is not unfounded. Drawing from the achievements and lessons of the 2019 African Games, where Nigeria clinched a bronze medal among other accolades, the federation is looking to surpass its previous performance.

This year's strategy involves a deeper focus on minimizing risks and leveraging the team’s collective strengths, highlighting a robust preparation regime. Coaches, sports doctors, and physiotherapists are working in unison, monitoring the athletes' progress and ensuring that their physical and mental conditioning is honed to perfection.

National Anticipation and Pride

As the African Games draw nearer, anticipation within Nigeria swells. The nation is rallying behind its taekwondo representatives, eager to witness their skill, determination, and national pride unfold on the continental stage.

With a blend of seasoned champions and promising talents, Nigeria's taekwondo team is poised not just to compete but to dominate. The effort to clinch an impressive haul of gold medals is more than a sporting ambition; it's a testament to the resilience, dedication, and spirit of a nation striving for excellence on the global stage.