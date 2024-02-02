Nigeria Super Eagles Soar into AFCON 2023 Semi-Finals with Victory Over Angola

In a riveting match that kept fans on the edge of their seats, the Super Eagles of Nigeria charted their course into the semi-finals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) by defeating Angola 1-0. The solitary goal of the game was netted by Ademola Lookman, marking his third of the tournament and cementing his status among Nigeria's elite footballers.

The match was a high-octane affair from the get-go, with both teams creating early opportunities. Nigeria's goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, made a crucial save early in the game, effectively denying Angola from drawing first blood. The Super Eagles, led by the dynamic duo of Lookman and Ola Aina, kept the Angolan defence on their toes, while Angola reciprocated with their own pressure and chances.

Lookman's Decisive Strike

The breakthrough occurred in the 41st minute when Lookman scored the only goal of the match. This goal elevated him to the ranks of Nigerian players who have scored at least three goals in the knockout stages of a single AFCON tournament. Despite Angola's renewed vigor in the second half and a strategic substitution aimed at gaining control of the midfield, the Nigerian team maintained their lead.

A potential second goal from Nigeria's Victor Osimhen was ruled out after a VAR check for offside. As the match neared its end, the Super Eagles stoutly defended their lead, with Nwabali continuing to thwart Angola's efforts with key saves. Nigeria now stands prepared to face the winner of the quarter-final match between South Africa and Cape Verde in the semi-finals, bringing them one step closer to the coveted 2023 AFCON title.