Nigeria Mourns as Former Super Falcons Coach, Pa Godwin Izilein Dies at 81

The Nigerian football community is in mourning following the death of the former Super Falcons coach, Pa Godwin Izilein. Izilein, a stalwart of Nigerian football, passed away at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) on Wednesday. He was 81.

A Life Devoted to Football

With a career spanning decades, Pa Godwin Izilein was a prominent figure in Nigerian football, both as a player and a coach. As a player, he was part of the then Green Eagles under Coach Alabi Aisien, a team that carved its niche in the annals of Nigerian football.

As a coach, Izilein's influence was far-reaching. He coached several club sides within Nigeria, including the historic Mid-West team that faced Brazilian legend Pele during the unification Cup at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City. Notably, he served as the head coach of Bendel Insurance FC and Edo Queens FC, teams that have produced numerous stars for the country.

Unforgettable Accolades

Perhaps Izilein's most significant achievement as a coach was leading the Super Falcons to victory in the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) held in South Africa. This achievement, which underscored his expertise and dedication, was a testament to his significant contribution to Nigerian football and its successes on the continental stage.

A Controversial End

Despite his immense contributions, Izilein's career was not without controversy. His tenure as the Super Falcons' coach was marred by a longstanding dispute with the Nigeria Football Federation over unpaid entitlements dating back to 2004. This controversy cast a shadow over his illustrious career and raised questions about the treatment of football legends in Nigeria.

Izilein's demise is a significant loss to the Nigerian football community, and his contributions to the sport will long be remembered. His legacy, both as a player and a coach, will continue to inspire generations of footballers and sports enthusiasts alike.