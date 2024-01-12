Nigeria Judo Federation Unveils Packed 2024 Event Calendar

In an ambitious move, the Nigeria Judo Federation (NJF) has unveiled a comprehensive plan for its athletes’ participation in judo events throughout 2024. The calendar, which includes both national and international championships, aims to provide Nigerian Judokas with a platform to enhance their skills and gain significant international exposure.

Preparatory National Camps and Championships

The NJF’s plan kicks off with the first phase of the national camp scheduled for January 20 in Port Harcourt. This initial phase is aimed at honing the athletes’ skills and preparing them for the upcoming competitions. The camp will be followed by another phase in Abuja in February, further equipping the Judokas to compete at the highest level. Apart from these camps, the Military and Paramilitary Judo Championship is set to take place in February in Abuja, offering an opportunity for servicemen and women to showcase their judo skills.

International Competitions Galore

A significant aspect of the NJF’s calendar is the emphasis on international competitions. The African Judo Open scheduled for February in Algiers, Algeria, stands out as one of these major events. Further Opens will be held in various African countries such as Cote d’Ivoire, Niger Republic, Senegal, and Cameroon, providing a pan-African platform for the athletes. In addition, Nigerian Judokas will have the opportunity to compete in the European Judo Open in Madrid, Spain, in June. This event will pit them against some of the best competitors in Europe, offering invaluable experience.

National Events and Championships

Back home, the calendar includes the Nigeria Police Games in Ibadan, Oyo State, in March. This will be followed by the Ekus Open Judo Championship in Edo State in April and several state-sponsored judo championships throughout the year. These national events aim to foster a competitive spirit and promote the sport within the country.

The year 2024 will culminate with the Katas Judo Championship in Abuja in December, wrapping up a year of intense competition and enormous growth for Nigerian judo.