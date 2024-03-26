Nigeria Eyes Historic 2030 Commonwealth Games Hosting Bid, Says Sports Minister Enoh

On a pivotal day for Nigerian sports, Sen. John Owan Enoh, the Minister of Sports Development, shared a bold vision for the country's future in international sports hosting. Addressing journalists in Abuja, Enoh revealed Nigeria's ambition to bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking a significant stride towards bringing the event to Africa for the first time since its inception. This announcement came on the heels of Team Nigeria's commendable performance at the 13th African Games in Ghana, where they secured a second-place finish with a commendable medal tally.

African Pride on the Line

Enoh emphasized the historical oversight that no African country has hosted the Commonwealth Games, highlighting it as a "black spot" on the continent's sporting history. With Africa's long-standing participation in the Games, hosting the event is seen not just as a matter of pride but as a crucial step in showcasing the continent's capabilities in organizing large-scale international sports events. Enoh's call to action for Nigeria, and indeed all of Africa, to bid for the 2030 Games reflects a broader ambition to elevate the continent's status on the global sports stage.

Building on Success

The minister's announcement also served as an opportunity to laud Team Nigeria's stellar performance at the recent 13th African Games in Ghana. Finishing second only to Egypt, Nigeria's athletes brought home 47 gold, 33 silver, and 40 bronze medals, a testament to the country's sports talent and potential. Enoh highlighted this achievement as a foundation upon which to build further success, stressing the importance of early and thorough preparations for future competitions, including the 14th African Games in Egypt in 2027.

Long-Term Vision for Nigerian Sports

While acknowledging that he may not be in office by the time the 2030 Commonwealth Games would potentially take place, Enoh underscored the importance of continuity in efforts and planning. Reviving and improving sports facilities across Nigeria, he argued, is essential not only for the bid's success but for the long-term development of sports in the country. The ambition to host the Commonwealth Games thus emerges as part of a larger vision for Nigerian sports—a vision that requires commitment, investment, and a collective effort from all stakeholders.

As Nigeria looks towards a future of greater international sports engagement, the minister's announcement is a call to action for the country to rally behind its athletes and for the continent to assert its place on the world stage. If successful, a Nigerian-hosted Commonwealth Games could serve as a milestone in African sports history, inspiring future generations and showcasing the continent's rich cultural and athletic heritage to the world.