Nicolas Kuhn Joins Celtic FC, Braces for Old Firm Rivalry Against Friend Danilo

Nicolas Kuhn, the German winger, has officially signed with Celtic FC for a reported £3 million, bringing his much-anticipated talent to the Scottish football circuit. The signing, announced on The Celtic Way's YouTube channel, ended a 'stressful' transfer process for Kuhn, who faced 'problems' in departing Vienna. However, the anticipation of joining Celtic and the opportunity to showcase his skills in the Champions League and potentially the national team made the challenges worth overcoming.

Old Firm Rivalry: Friendship on Hold

Kuhn's arrival at Celtic sets the stage for an exciting Old Firm rivalry against Rangers, where his close friend Danilo is a key player. Their friendship, forged during their two seasons together at Ajax, will be put to the test on the field. Despite their close bond, which extended beyond the pitch during their Ajax days, Kuhn is prepared to set aside the camaraderie for the intensity of competition.

Looking Ahead: Celtic Debut and Future Plans

Kuhn is expected to make his Celtic debut against Buckie Thistle in the Scottish Cup. The match will be an opportunity for him to demonstrate his speed and one-on-one capabilities to the fans. Keen to make an immediate impact, Kuhn believes he has room for improvement and is eager to meet the high expectations of his new club and fans. Undoubtedly, Celtic's manager plans to leverage Kuhn's abilities to challenge opponents and strengthen the team's performance.

Derby Atmosphere: A Unique Experience

The prospect of participating in an Old Firm clash and experiencing the electrifying derby atmosphere is particularly exciting for Kuhn. His agent, Christian Nerlinger, has recalled the Old Firm derby as the best time of his football career, further heightening Kuhn's anticipation for the match. As he settles into his new club and prepares for upcoming games, Kuhn's focus remains unwavering: to excel on the pitch and contribute to Celtic's successes.