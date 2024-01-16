Nicolas Hamilton Slams FIA Over Controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Outcome

In a riveting revelation, Nicolas Hamilton publicly shared his disillusionment with the FIA's administration of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Instagram, labelling it a 'disgrace to the sport'. The brother of Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton accused the FIA of violating their own rules, which influenced the contentious outcome of the race.

Controversial Final Laps

Lewis Hamilton, the Mercedes team driver, was leading the race until an unexpected safety car was introduced in response to Nicholas Latifi's crash. This led to a controversial decision that permitted lapped cars to overtake, positioning Red Bull's Max Verstappen, equipped with fresher tyres, alongside Hamilton. The final lap witnessed Verstappen overtaking Hamilton, clinching his inaugural F1 Drivers' Championship.

Mercedes' Failed Appeal

Mercedes lodged an appeal against the decision, which was subsequently rejected. The team now has a window of 96 hours from the initial appeal to decide whether to escalate their case to the FIA's court of appeal.

Hamilton Family's Sportsmanship

In his digital reproach of the FIA, Nicolas Hamilton also lauded his father, Anthony Hamilton, for his commendable sportsmanship. Despite the controversial outcome, Anthony Hamilton extended his congratulations to Verstappen.

The Grand Prix's aftermath is marked by widespread outrage, with ex-F1 racer Perry McCarthy referring to it as a 'travesty of justice' against Lewis Hamilton. FIA boss Ben Sulayem has been critiqued for what Mercedes boss Toto Wolff describes as a lack of 'integrity' and 'stability'. Amidst the controversy, Hamilton remains focused on improvement and tighter competition for the World Cup.

This incident has left an indelible mark on the F1 community, sparking debates on the implementation of new regulations for the 2026 racing season. With the departure of key personnel from the FIA and controversies surrounding alleged conflicts of interest, the need for stability and accountability within the organization has never been more critical.