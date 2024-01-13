Nick Saban’s Retirement Announced, Shocks Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

It was a moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world: Nick Saban, legendary head coach of Alabama’s football team, announced his retirement after a 17-year tenure that saw him lead the Crimson Tide to the apex of college football. With six national titles in a span of twelve years under his belt, Saban stands as the only coach to have won seven national titles in college football’s poll era.

Shock and Disbelief

The news was greeted with disbelief, particularly by Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins quarterback who played under Saban at the University of Alabama. The unexpected announcement was captured during a live broadcast of “Hard Knocks: In Season,” a show chronicling the Dolphins’ current season. Tagovailoa, along with others present, reacted in disbelief to the update on his phone.

Tagovailoa’s Connection to Saban

Tagovailoa shares a significant bond with Saban, having delivered one of the most memorable plays of Saban’s career—a game-winning touchdown in the 2018 College Football Playoff championship. Amid the flurry of communication that Saban was likely receiving following his announcement, Tagovailoa considered reaching out to his former coach. The quarterback was as blindsided as anyone by the news, having learned of Saban’s retirement plan only five minutes before a team meeting.

Saban’s Legacy

Throughout his career, Saban has praised Tagovailoa for his significant contribution to the Alabama program. His legacy, however, extends beyond individual players—recruits, former players, and colleagues have all expressed shock and sadness at the news of his retirement. As the sporting world reels from this announcement, Tagovailoa is focusing on the task at hand: a challenging game against the Kansas City Chiefs.