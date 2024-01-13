en English
Sports

Nick Saban’s Retirement Announced, Shocks Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:26 pm EST
It was a moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world: Nick Saban, legendary head coach of Alabama’s football team, announced his retirement after a 17-year tenure that saw him lead the Crimson Tide to the apex of college football. With six national titles in a span of twelve years under his belt, Saban stands as the only coach to have won seven national titles in college football’s poll era.

Shock and Disbelief

The news was greeted with disbelief, particularly by Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins quarterback who played under Saban at the University of Alabama. The unexpected announcement was captured during a live broadcast of “Hard Knocks: In Season,” a show chronicling the Dolphins’ current season. Tagovailoa, along with others present, reacted in disbelief to the update on his phone.

Tagovailoa’s Connection to Saban

Tagovailoa shares a significant bond with Saban, having delivered one of the most memorable plays of Saban’s career—a game-winning touchdown in the 2018 College Football Playoff championship. Amid the flurry of communication that Saban was likely receiving following his announcement, Tagovailoa considered reaching out to his former coach. The quarterback was as blindsided as anyone by the news, having learned of Saban’s retirement plan only five minutes before a team meeting.

Saban’s Legacy

Throughout his career, Saban has praised Tagovailoa for his significant contribution to the Alabama program. His legacy, however, extends beyond individual players—recruits, former players, and colleagues have all expressed shock and sadness at the news of his retirement. As the sporting world reels from this announcement, Tagovailoa is focusing on the task at hand: a challenging game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.


