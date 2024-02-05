Nick Pappas Triumphs at the Class B Boys State Bowling Tournament

Omaha Skutt's Nick Pappas emerged victorious at the Class B boys state bowling tournament final at Sun Valley Lanes, defeating Thaden Wewel of Mount Michael. Pappas, who scored a total of 442 points over two games, outperformed Wewel's 396, claiming the state title.

Triumph in the Lanes

Pappas set the tone of the match in the opening game, scoring a remarkable 259 points with strikes in eight out of the 10 frames. Wewel, despite a commendable effort, only managed 211 points, leaving Pappas with a 48-pin lead. Wewel fought back in the second game, outscoring Pappas 185-183, but it was not enough to overturn Pappas' initial lead.

A Tale of Two Seeds

Wewel's journey to the final was a testament to his progress in the sport since he began in May. As the No. 8 seed, he beat top seed Schuyler Handy of York to secure his place in the final. On the other hand, Pappas, the second seed, had a different approach. His strategy revolved not around seeds, but on reaching the top eight and progressing from there. He made his way to the finals after defeating Zander Limbeck of Elkhorn North in the semifinals.

Coach's Remarks

Skutt coach Ray Valgora attributed Pappas' victory to his substantial lead in the first game. He opined that this lead was instrumental in their win, especially considering the hurdles Pappas faced in the second game, including several splits. The quarterfinals and semifinals also saw notable performances from other competitors such as Aiden Petersen of Wayne and Landen Ford of Seward.