Nick Kyrgios Steps into Podcast Arena with ‘Good Trouble’

Revealing a different side of his persona, Australian tennis dynamo Nick Kyrgios is set to step into the world of podcasts. In an unexpected maneuver, he’s launching his video podcast series, ‘Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios,’ in a collaboration with Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka’s media company, Hana Kuma. The first episode of the much-anticipated series is scheduled to debut on January 24, putting the spotlight on personalities who have left a mark by marching to the beat of their own drum.

Star-Studded Lineup

The ‘Good Trouble’ series promises a star-studded lineup. High-profile celebrities, including ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, culinary maestro Gordon Ramsay, ‘The Office’ star Rainn Wilson, and fellow tennis professional Naomi Osaka herself, are set to grace the episodes. Each episode will dive into the personal journeys of these individuals, offering listeners a unique insight into the lives of these influencers.

Kyrgios Beyond the Court

Despite a challenging year plagued by knee and wrist injuries which restricted his participation to a single match in 2023, Kyrgios continues to remain in the limelight. His off-court ventures, such as this podcast series developed during his recovery period, showcase his adaptability and resilience. His debut as a commentator at the ATP Finals was well-received, and he is scheduled to lend his voice for the Australian Open commentary as well.

Potential Clash in the Commentary Box

This commentary stint at the Australian Open could potentially create a stir. With Boris Becker, the tennis legend with whom Kyrgios engaged in a public feud at the end of 2023, also slated for commentary, sparks may fly. The feud saw Kyrgios criticizing Becker’s era of tennis, with Becker emphasizing the significance of past players. Such confrontations, however, have only heightened Kyrgios’s status as one of the most-watched players outside the ‘big three’ – Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.