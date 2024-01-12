en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Nick Kyrgios Slams Pat Cash’s Views on Australian Open Crowd Behavior

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:54 pm EST
Nick Kyrgios Slams Pat Cash’s Views on Australian Open Crowd Behavior

In a recent and stark divergence of views, Australian tennis sensation Nick Kyrgios has robustly dismissed the concerns voiced by former world No. 4 Pat Cash regarding the behavior of Australian Open crowds. Cash, in an interview with ABC TV, voiced his concerns about crowd behavior, stating that it has spiraled ‘out of control’ in the past decade. He warned that this behavior might deter international players from competing Down Under, thus threatening the reputation of Australian tennis.

Clash of Perspectives on Fan Behavior

Kyrgios, known for his candid and often controversial remarks, was quick to respond. He labeled Cash’s comments as ‘absolutely stupid’, hinting at an ‘old head’ who fails to grasp the modern marketing strategies and attention spans of today’s audience. Kyrgios underscored the importance of entertainment and engagement in tennis, arguing that players are not mere robots and that human interaction is indispensable for the success of the sport.

Kyrgios Advocates for More Engagement

Recalling the phenomenal success of Australian tennis in 2022, Kyrgios pointed out the high viewership and the memorable victories. He himself clinched the men’s doubles title with Thanasi Kokkinakis while Ash Barty took home the women’s singles title. Kyrgios emphasized that these achievements were not merely the result of exceptional gameplay but also the entertainment value and show quality that the players brought to the court. This, he argued, significantly contributes to the sport’s revenue.

Challenging the Status Quo

Seeing the engagement and excitement of the crowds as integral to the growth of tennis, Kyrgios firmly believes in the need to challenge the status quo. He regards Cash’s inability to recognize this as a symptom of stubbornness and a reluctance to adapt to new ways. Through his words and actions, Kyrgios continues to provoke thought and change in the world of tennis, offering a fresh perspective that is rare in the traditional realms of the sport.

0
Australia Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
7 mins ago
BrewDog to Launch its Fifth Australian Brewpub in West Perth Amidst Great Anticipation
Scottish craft beer brand, BrewDog, is all set to amplify the Australian beer scene with the inauguration of its fifth Australian brewpub in West Perth on January 18. The venue, once known as the Gordon Street Garage, has been meticulously revamped into a sprawling 945sqm expanse, capable of hosting around 600 patrons. Strategic Partnership with
BrewDog to Launch its Fifth Australian Brewpub in West Perth Amidst Great Anticipation
Melbourne Radio Debut of Kyle and Jackie O Delayed Despite $200 Million Contract
22 mins ago
Melbourne Radio Debut of Kyle and Jackie O Delayed Despite $200 Million Contract
Terrell May Hopes to Play Alongside Brothers in Future Rugby Contracts
30 mins ago
Terrell May Hopes to Play Alongside Brothers in Future Rugby Contracts
A Call for Retailers: Support First Nations' Self-Determination
9 mins ago
A Call for Retailers: Support First Nations' Self-Determination
Australian Open Tennis Tournament: A Grand Slam Spectacle Awaits
17 mins ago
Australian Open Tennis Tournament: A Grand Slam Spectacle Awaits
Australian Government to Introduce New Consultation Rules for Offshore Gas Developments
17 mins ago
Australian Government to Introduce New Consultation Rules for Offshore Gas Developments
Latest Headlines
World News
Paul VI-Camden Catholic Triumphs Over St. Peter's Prep in High School Hockey Match
2 mins
Paul VI-Camden Catholic Triumphs Over St. Peter's Prep in High School Hockey Match
Guyana's PPP Gears Up for 2025 Elections: A Strategic Approach
2 mins
Guyana's PPP Gears Up for 2025 Elections: A Strategic Approach
Indian Wells Tournament Ups the Ante with Record Prize Money for 2023 Edition
2 mins
Indian Wells Tournament Ups the Ante with Record Prize Money for 2023 Edition
Vietnamese PM to Attend WEF and Make Official Visits to Hungary and Romania
3 mins
Vietnamese PM to Attend WEF and Make Official Visits to Hungary and Romania
Guyana's Attorney General Alarmed by Delay in Election Fraud Trials
3 mins
Guyana's Attorney General Alarmed by Delay in Election Fraud Trials
Trump Takes Stand in Press Conference Amid Civil Fraud Trial
3 mins
Trump Takes Stand in Press Conference Amid Civil Fraud Trial
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses in Ohio: A Closer Look
4 mins
Post-Holiday Surge in Respiratory Illnesses in Ohio: A Closer Look
FDA Approves Groundbreaking Alzheimer's Drug: A Milestone in Neurodegenerative Treatment
4 mins
FDA Approves Groundbreaking Alzheimer's Drug: A Milestone in Neurodegenerative Treatment
HIQA Inspection Reveals Non-Compliance in Brothers of Charity Residential Services
4 mins
HIQA Inspection Reveals Non-Compliance in Brothers of Charity Residential Services
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app