Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi: A New Year’s Eve Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumors

Tennis sensation Nick Kyrgios and his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi ignited a firestorm of speculation among their ardent followers with a single photo. On New Year’s Eve, the couple posted an intimate portrait on Instagram that left fans guessing. The picture featured Kyrgios, with his hand tenderly placed on Hatzi’s abdomen, a gesture that sent fans into a frenzy, interpreting it as a subtle pregnancy announcement.

Decoding the Instagram Post

The caption that accompanied the photo was cryptic: ‘NYE with my loves. Wishing everyone an incredible 2024 filled with love, happiness, success & good health.’ This, combined with the intriguing hand placement, had fans analyzing every conceivable detail. They flooded the post with comments, some asking outright if the couple was expecting, while others took the pose as confirmation of the news. But after a period of suspense-filled silence, Hatzi stepped in to dispel the rumors. She responded in the comments, stating unequivocally that they were not expecting a child.

A Love Story Unfolding

Kyrgios and Hatzi’s relationship has been public since December 2021, a whirlwind romance that began on social media. As they navigated the early stages of their relationship in the public eye, they quickly became a beloved duo. Kyrgios has often expressed his admiration for Hatzi, referring to her as ‘the one’ and lauding her for being a pillar of support in his life.

Future Plans and Current Residence

The possibility of children has been a topic of discussion for the couple. Hatzi’s unwavering support has been integral to Kyrgios’ journey as an athlete, and he has underscored the significance of having her by his side. Currently, the couple resides in a lavish $1.6 million penthouse in Sydney’s Kensington locality. The property boasts a sweeping view of the city, a rooftop wet bar, and sprawling living quarters, a fitting abode for the tennis star and his sweetheart.