Nicholas Ready Shines, Advances to Quarter-Finals at Sunshine Snacks Tranquillity Open

Emerging tennis star Nicholas Ready made headlines yesterday, securing his spot in the quarter-finals of the prestigious Sunshine Snacks Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament, marking a significant milestone in his career. This achievement came after a remarkable 6-3, 6-3 victory against the No. 7 seed Jamal Alexis, showcasing Ready's growing prowess on the court. The tournament, held at the Victoria Avenue, St Clair courts, also saw last year's champions and Keshan Moonasar advancing, setting the stage for an intense competition ahead.

Advertisment

Key Victories Pave the Way

Other notable victories included fourth-seeded Vaughn Wilson's dominant performance over Under-14 player Jovan Garibana, not allowing a single game in their match. Defending champion Joseph Cadogan also made quick work of Kobe James with a 6-0, 6-2 win, further heating up the tournament's competitive spirit. Keshan Moonasar, after benefiting from a withdrawal due to illness, secured his quarter-final spot with a solid 6-2, 6-2 win against Dunstan De Noon, demonstrating his readiness to challenge for the title.

International Players Make Their Mark

Advertisment

Kale Dalla Costa returned from the Dominican Republic, where he had contributed to the country's silver medal at the Junior Davis Cup, to claim a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Zachery Byng. His next challenge will be against Khaleel Hamid, a qualifier who has proven to be a dark horse with his impressive 6-2, 6-1 win over Steven Anderson. This mix of local and international talent underscores the tournament's growing reputation as a crucible for developing and showcasing tennis talent.

Veterans and Newcomers Eye the Prize

McCollin Fontenelle, fresh off his Over-45 crown win, continued his winning ways with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Junior Davis Cup coach Kino Francis. The seasoned St Lucian is set to face top-seeded former champion Akiel Duke, who himself breezed past Praveen Kumar with a 6-1, 6-2 win. As the tournament progresses, both veterans and newcomers alike are demonstrating their determination and skill, promising an exciting and unpredictable path to the championship.

As the Sunshine Snacks Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament moves into its critical stages, all eyes are on the emerging talents and seasoned competitors vying for the top spot. Nicholas Ready's advancement to the quarter-finals not only marks a personal achievement but also highlights the vibrant and competitive nature of tennis in Trinidad. With each match, the tournament is shaping up to be an unforgettable showcase of skill, determination, and sportsmanship.