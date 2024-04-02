Nicholas Pooran Equals Venkatesh Iyer's Record with 106m Six in IPL 2024's RCBvsLSG Clash

In a thrilling display of power-hitting, Nicholas Pooran of Lucknow Super Giants matched Kolkata Knight Riders' Venkatesh Iyer's 106-meter six, taking the joint lead for the longest sixes in IPL 2024. Both monumental hits were recorded against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium, setting the stage for an electrifying season.

Advertisment

Power Hitters in the Spotlight

Pooran's remarkable achievement came during the high-octane RCB vs LSG match, where he punished Reece Topley's bowling in the 19th over. The third six of the over, a colossal hit that landed on the stadium's roof, not only captivated the audience but also signaled Pooran's entry into the list of top six-hitters this season. Venkatesh Iyer, who had previously set the benchmark with his 106-meter six against the same team, found a worthy competitor in Pooran, highlighting the intense competition among batters in IPL 2024.

Race for the Longest Six

The ongoing season has seen fierce competition for the title of the longest six. While Pooran and Iyer lead the charts, other formidable hitters like Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, and Shivam Dube are expected to challenge their dominance. The IPL has long been a showcase for some of the most powerful six-hitters in cricket, with the 2023 season recording an astounding 1,124 sixes. Faf du Plessis, last season's top six-hitter, and other legendary figures such as Albie Morkel and <a href="https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/who-has-hit-the-most-sixes