Boxing & MMA

Nicholas ‘Axeman’ Walters: Aiming for a Comeback to World Title

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:51 am EST
With a fierce determination etched in his eyes, Nicholas ‘The Axeman’ Walters, the former World Boxing Association (WBA) Super World Featherweight champion, is optimistic about reclaiming his lost glory in the world of professional boxing. After a hiatus of six years, the ‘Axeman’ returned to the ring in February of the previous year, demonstrating his steadfast resolve with two victories under his belt. Currently, Walters is undergoing intensive training in Las Vegas, preparing to ascend the ranks and secure a title fight that could crown him a world champion once again.

Walters’ Comeback Journey

In a world where the unforgiving nature of professional boxing often deters athletes from making a comeback, Walters’ return to the ring speaks volumes about his unyielding spirit. Despite the setback in 2016, when he lost to Vasyl Lomachenko, Walters has not allowed the defeat to dampen his spirits. Instead, he has used the loss as a catalyst to fuel his resurgence.

New Management and Fresh Goals

Walters’ journey back to the top is bolstered by his association with new management – Gabriel Barron. With Barron’s guidance, the former champion is determined to revive his career and secure a title fight. At 37 years old, Walters is confident in his ability to compete for another four productive years in the sport. He plans to compete in the lightweight division at 135 pounds – a testament to his undaunted ambition and unwavering focus.

The Road Ahead

Walters’ next scheduled fight on February 17 is against the undefeated Canadian boxer Lucas Bahdi. For Walters, this impending challenge is not merely another fight; it is a necessary hurdle on his path to reentering the top-10 rankings and eventually securing a world title. The ‘Axeman’ views the upcoming match as a stepping stone towards his ultimate goal and is prepared to give it his all.

Boxing & MMA
Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

