Sports

Nice ‘n’ Naughty Steps Up to Sponsor Pines FC

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
Nice ‘n’ Naughty Steps Up to Sponsor Pines FC

In a move that underscores the importance of community support and grassroots sports, Nice ‘n’ Naughty, a well-known adult store in Warrington town center, has teamed up with SG Schoolwear and Sportswear to generously sponsor a new football kit for Pines FC, a Sunday league football club based in Formby. This act of sponsorship is particularly meaningful as it comes at a time when the club has been without a new kit for more than four seasons due to a dearth of sponsorship.

A Boost for Grassroots Sports

This sponsorship from Nice ‘n’ Naughty not only provides a much-needed boost to Pines FC but also highlights the pivotal role such clubs play in promoting mental well-being among its players. Players, in their turn, have voiced how football serves as a salient outlet from daily stress, creating a space for conversation, camaraderie, and enjoyment. These clubs, although operating on a local scale, provide invaluable support and an opportunity for members to work through problems together, making them a critical component of the local community.

Overcoming Financial Hurdles

The rising costs associated with running a football club have made it increasingly difficult for Sunday league clubs like Pines FC to sustain themselves without external sponsorship. This has created a challenging environment where grassroots sports struggle to thrive. Despite these obstacles, the players’ passion for the sport and the positive impact it has on their mental health remains undeterred.

A Step Towards Community Support

This move by Nice ‘n’ Naughty is not the adult store’s first foray into sports sponsorship. In stark contrast to their failed sponsorship bid with Southport Trinity Cricket Club in 2006, which faced significant backlash, their current support for Pines FC is a testament to the store’s ongoing commitment to local community and grassroots sports. This particular sponsorship is a significant milestone for both the team and the store, reflecting the store’s desire to contribute positively to the community and support a team that plays such a crucial role in promoting mental well-being among its players.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

