Nic Nemeth, Known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, Joins TNA Wrestling

In a startling turn of events, Nic Nemeth—widely recognized by wrestling fans as Dolph Ziggler from WWE—has joined the ranks of TNA Wrestling. Making a surprise appearance during TNA’s Hard To Kill 2024 pay-per-view event, Nemeth effectively disrupted Moose’s TNA World Championship victory, drawing the spotlight onto himself.

A Dramatic Entry

Nemeth’s emergence at the Hard To Kill event was nothing short of theatrical. Following Moose’s successful cash-in of his Feast or Fired title shot against Alex Shelley, the audience was expecting a triumphant celebration. However, Nemeth had different plans. He stormed the ring, attacking Moose and abruptly cutting short the new champion’s moment of glory. The former WWE superstar’s audacious action drew attention from every corner of the arena, leaving spectators in shock and awe.

Signaling a New Beginning

While his assault on Moose was a strong statement, Nemeth didn’t stop there. He further solidified his arrival by revealing a TNA shirt after the attack, indicating his official linking with the company. This move was a clear signal of Nemeth’s commitment to TNA, causing a stir among fans and industry insiders alike. TNA swiftly confirmed Nemeth’s addition to its roster, announcing that he will face Zachary Wentz in his first match with the company at the upcoming Snake Eyes TV tapings in Las Vegas.

A Fresh Chapter in Nemeth’s Career

This development follows Nemeth’s release from WWE in September 2023, a company where he had spent nearly two decades thrilling fans with his talent and charisma. The move to TNA marks a fresh chapter in Nemeth’s career, opening up new opportunities and challenges. Additionally, in a further testament to his enduring appeal, Nemeth is set to debut in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) next month at The New Beginning in Sapporo, where he will challenge David Finlay for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship.