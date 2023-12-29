en English
Nic Maddinson Steps Down as Captain, Will Sutherland Steps Up: A New Chapter for the Renegades

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:59 am EST
Nic Maddinson Steps Down as Captain, Will Sutherland Steps Up: A New Chapter for the Renegades

Cricket player Nic Maddinson, grappling with inconsistent form, will no longer serve as the game day captain. The responsibility now rests on the shoulders of Will Sutherland. The Melbourne Renegades’ team management reached this decision, attributing Maddinson’s performance deficit to his recent knee injury and the subsequent time away from cricket. Despite his remarkable preparation, returning to a Big Bash season after a long hiatus posed considerable challenges.

Maddinson’s Honesty and Professionalism

Head Coach David Saker lauded Maddinson for his honesty and professionalism during the decision-making process. Maddinson, known for his leadership qualities, acknowledged the struggles with his form, demonstrating exemplary conduct. He has scored just 48 runs in his last five matches, with his highest score being 18. With figures of 6, 15, 19, and 9 in the current Big Bash League (BBL) campaign, Maddinson’s form fell short of the expected standards.

Will Sutherland Steps up as Game Day Captain

Will Sutherland, the Victorian red-ball captain, will now lead the Melbourne Renegades in their upcoming match against the Adelaide Strikers. Despite the change in leadership, the Renegades have high hopes for the game. A win would lift them from the bottom of the league, while a victory for the Strikers would catapult them into fourth place.

Maddinson’s Future with the Renegades

Nic Maddinson’s journey with the Renegades is far from over. He is expected to continue working towards re-selection, playing a critical role in the team’s bid to turn their season around. Maddinson’s replacement, along with the final team lineup, will be unveiled at the bat flip before the game.

Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

