Niamh O'Sullivan Bids Farewell to Intercounty Play

Meath ladies football team is bidding farewell to a stalwart, Niamh O'Sullivan, who has decided to hang her boots from intercounty play. Niamh's journey with the team started at a tender age of 12, and she has been a cornerstone of the team ever since, covering all age categories up to the Senior level.

A Glittering Career

O'Sullivan made her memorable debut in the senior team back in 2008 during a match against Kildare. Over the years, she demonstrated not only her talent on the field but also her remarkable leadership skills. She captained the Meath team in 2017 and 2018, leading the team to considerable heights of success.

Victories and Accolades

Under her captaincy, the Meath team clinched the Intermediate Leinster Championship and reached the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship final, where they stood toe-to-toe against Tyrone in 2018. These achievements bear testament to the significant role O'Sullivan played within the team, and the impact of her leadership will be remembered for years to come.

Reflecting on a Stellar Career

Following her team's victory over Dublin, O'Sullivan sat down for an interview with LMFM's Brendan Cummins, where she reflected on her career. The Meath LGFA County board, management, and team, while saddened by her departure, wish her the best in her future endeavors. As O’Sullivan steps away from the field, she leaves behind an impressive legacy in Meath ladies football, one that will inspire future generations.