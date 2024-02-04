Niagara vs Canisius: 'Battle of the Bridge' Reignites with Key Matchups Ahead

Rekindling a time-honored rivalry, the 'Battle of the Bridge' in men's basketball is set to ignite once again as Niagara University's men's team readies to host Canisius College at the Gallagher Center. Niagara, boasting a recent record of 11-10 and a MAAC standing of 7-4, has demonstrated a robust performance, clinching eight victories out of their previous ten games.

Niagara's Dominance

Leading the all-time series 110-83 and a commendable 4-2 against Canisius under the stewardship of Greg Paulus over his four seasons as coach, Niagara has firmly established its prowess on the court. The team's consistency and strategic gameplay have been key to their success, setting the stage for an intense matchup.

Canisius' Struggle

In contrast, Canisius, standing at 8-12 and 3-7 in the MAAC, has been grappling with a string of losses. The team's challenges are set to intensify with the unfortunate sidelining of key players due to injuries. Among those unable to contribute to their team's efforts are Tahj Staveskie and forwards Joe Jones III and Xzavier Long.

Key Matchups and Future Games

The spotlight in the upcoming game promises to be on the face-off between Niagara's 7-foot center Harlan Obioha and Canisius forward Frank Mitchell, the conference's leading rebounder. The week ahead is bustling with games featuring various matchups across both men's and women's basketball. The University at Buffalo's men's and women's basketball teams are up for nonconference clashes against Sun Belt programs. The men's team will engage in a series of away games, including a pivotal one against Georgia Southern, showcasing first-year coaches on both sides. St. Bonaventure's men's team is set to return home for two games after experiencing a mixed bag of results on the road. Players to watch in the coming games include Sisi Eleko of the Canisius women's team and Braxton Bayless of Niagara's men's team.