Niagara Triumphs Over St. Peter's in Tightly Contested Basketball Game

In a gripping display of skill and strategy, Niagara triumphed over St. Peter's in a tightly contested basketball game, securing a 68-59 victory. The game, characterized by a close battle between the two teams, saw Niagara achieve a 39.6% success rate, making 22 out of 52 field goals. On the other hand, St. Peter's made 21 out of 60, with a slightly lower field goal percentage of 35%.

Free Throw and 3-Point Goal Percentages

Free throws were a critical part of Niagara's victory, with the team achieving a 73.3% free throw percentage, compared to St. Peter's 68.4%. The 3-point goal percentages for both teams were relatively close, with Niagara at 26.7% and St. Peter's at 28.6%. However, Niagara's Luke Bumbalough stood out, successfully making 4 out of his 7 3-point attempts.

Rebounds, Blocks, and Turnovers

The game saw a high number of blocked shots, particularly from St. Peter's, which recorded 12 blocks compared to Niagara's 4. In terms of rebounds, both teams were relatively similar, with Niagara collecting 7 and St. Peter's 3. However, St. Peter's fell behind in turnover counts with 17, while Niagara had 13. Niagara also recorded more steals, registering 7 compared to St. Peter's 5.

Top Performers

Despite the loss, St. Peter's Roy Clarke was a standout performer, scoring 21 points. On Niagara's side, both Braxton Bayless and Bumbalough scored 14 points each, contributing significantly to their team's victory. The game was witnessed by an audience of 645 in a venue with a capacity of 3,200, underscoring the high stakes and tremendous anticipation surrounding the match.