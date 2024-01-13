Niagara Men’s Basketball Team Continues Winning Streak With Decisive Fairfield Victory

The Niagara men’s basketball team, steered by Coach Greg Paulus, has been on a remarkable winning spree, showcasing its mettle with a string of victories. A recent 96-72 triumph over Fairfield reaffirmed the Purple Eagles’ dominance on the court, as they continue to build momentum from their success in the final days of December.

Strong Team Performance

The team’s performance has been stellar throughout, with an impressive shooting score of over 60% from the field on three separate occasions this season. The decisive win against Fairfield saw five players scoring in double figures, further demonstrating the team’s collective strength and ability to deliver under pressure.

Braxton Bayless’s Slam Dunk Moment

One of the season’s highlights was undoubtedly Braxton Bayless’s electrifying 3-pointer against Iona. This pivotal moment not only led to a nail-biting 75-73 victory but also boosted the team’s energy and confidence, propelling them to their current four-game winning streak.

Next Stop: Siena

While Niagara basks in their successful run, they are also preparing for their next challenge against Siena, who is currently grappling with an eight-game losing streak. This head-on clash promises to be a thrilling encounter as the Purple Eagles aim to extend their winning streak further.

The Fairfield Perspective

Despite the setback, Fairfield’s interim coach Chris Casey, a familiar face at Niagara from 2013-2019, remains focused on his team’s improvement. His return to the Gallagher Center as the opposing head coach was marked by the end of the Stags’ eight-game winning streak at the hands of the Purple Eagles. As Fairfield gears up for their next game at Canisius, Casey’s goal is to recapture their prior winning form.