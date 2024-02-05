NHRA Announces Return of Laris Motorsports Insurance Cajun NHRA SPORTSnationals

The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) has reignited the flame of a racing tradition with the announcement of the Laris Motorsports Insurance Cajun NHRA SPORTSnationals return. This prestigious event, held at No Problem Raceway in Belle Rose, Louisiana, from March 15-17, 2024, marks the first Cajun NHRA SPORTSnationals since 2015.

Revving Back to Life

A part of the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, the event will see hundreds of sportsman racers from all seven NHRA divisions across the country go head-to-head in eight different categories. With more than $150,000 up for grabs, including over $50,000 in contingency offerings, the stakes are high. The uniqueness of the event is heightened by its celebration of Cajun culture, featuring classic crawfish artwork from the iconic 1978 NHRA Cajun Nationals.

A Celebration of Grassroots Racing

The race weekend is more than just a competition; it is a celebration of the racing community. Nelson Hoyos, owner of No Problem Raceway, expressed his excitement for the event's return and highlighted the unwavering commitment of Laris Motorsports Insurance to grassroots racing. The event will extend beyond the race track, with racer appreciation meals showcasing Cajun cuisine and the popular Right Trailers Top Sportsman and Top Dragster Shootouts. Winners will receive a one-of-a-kind copper Wally trophy, a symbol of their triumph.

Streamed for the World to See

The return of this racing tradition will not be confined to the boundaries of Belle Rose. The entire event will be live-streamed on NHRA.tv and the NHRA YouTube page, allowing fans and motorsport enthusiasts worldwide to be a part of the excitement.

The Laris Motorsports Insurance Cajun NHRA SPORTSnationals is more than a race; it's a testament to the enduring spirit of the racing community, the thrill of competition, and the shared camaraderie that binds it together. NHRA Vice President Brad Gerber echoed this sentiment, expressing thrill for the event's unique offerings and the camaraderie it will inspire among participants and spectators alike.