en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

NHLPA Takes the Lead in Mental Health with ‘First Line’ Initiative

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
NHLPA Takes the Lead in Mental Health with ‘First Line’ Initiative

In a significant step towards promoting mental health in the sports arena, the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) has announced a new initiative, christened as First Line. The announcement was made at the Hockey Hall of Fame, in collaboration with the Mental Health Commission of Canada and their Opening Minds project.

Introducing First Line: A Mental Health Initiative

The dignitaries who unveiled the program included NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh, former NHL defenseman Jay Harrison, and Shane Silver, the vice president of the Mental Health Commission of Canada. The program is a pioneering effort aimed at enhancing the mental well-being of NHL players. It seeks to bolster resilience skills and to diminish the stigma associated with mental health issues.

Not Just For Players, But Their Families Too

First Line is designed to be a resource not just for the players but also for their families, contributing to overall wellness both during and after their hockey careers. The initiative builds on the NHLPA’s previous effort, UNLMT, which was established to assist players with their transition to life after professional hockey.

Mental Health: A Growing Concern in Professional Sports

The launch of the First Line program underscores the increasing awareness and proactive approach towards mental health in the world of professional sports. The program provides mental health education specifically tailored for active players, addressing issues such as depression, anxiety, and substance use. The voluntary program aims to obliterate the stigma around mental health in NHL locker rooms, with former player Jay Harrison spearheading the training sessions.

The NHLPA plans to continue offering the mental health training to interested players throughout the 2023-24 regular season. The goal is to create a peer-to-peer system to facilitate mental health discussions within the league, thereby fostering an atmosphere of openness and support. The development signifies a major shift in the treatment and discourse surrounding mental health in professional sports, marking the dawn of a new era where mental health is given as much importance as physical health.

0
Canada Health Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
3 mins ago
The Rise of Reading Challenges: Motivation, Overwhelm, and Alternative Approaches
As we step into 2024, the world sees an unexpected surge in the popularity of reading challenges. According to recent data, the Goodreads challenge of 2023 had nearly eight million participants globally, with individuals pledging to read an average of 43 books. The beginning of this year has already witnessed over 4.4 million people signing
The Rise of Reading Challenges: Motivation, Overwhelm, and Alternative Approaches
Alberta Clipper Brings Heavy Snowfall and Extreme Cold to Saskatchewan
16 mins ago
Alberta Clipper Brings Heavy Snowfall and Extreme Cold to Saskatchewan
Edmonton Police Disassemble Homeless Camps Amidst Health and Safety Concerns
17 mins ago
Edmonton Police Disassemble Homeless Camps Amidst Health and Safety Concerns
Bright Sky Disposal Ltd. Fined for Overpass Damage; Calls for National Trucking Safety Enforcement Intensify
10 mins ago
Bright Sky Disposal Ltd. Fined for Overpass Damage; Calls for National Trucking Safety Enforcement Intensify
Carleton Place Grapples with Sharp Decline in Property Prices
10 mins ago
Carleton Place Grapples with Sharp Decline in Property Prices
Radisson Mining Discovers Gold Potential at New Alger with Glacial Till Sampling
13 mins ago
Radisson Mining Discovers Gold Potential at New Alger with Glacial Till Sampling
Latest Headlines
World News
IRS Exempts TABOR Refunds from Taxation: A Victory for Congresswoman Boebert's Campaign
56 seconds
IRS Exempts TABOR Refunds from Taxation: A Victory for Congresswoman Boebert's Campaign
Clearmind Medicine Stock Soars After Productive FDA Meeting
59 seconds
Clearmind Medicine Stock Soars After Productive FDA Meeting
Japan Expresses Support for Bangladesh Elections Amid International Criticism
2 mins
Japan Expresses Support for Bangladesh Elections Amid International Criticism
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
2 mins
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
Argentina's Economy Under Test: Can Milei's Reforms Turn the Tide?
3 mins
Argentina's Economy Under Test: Can Milei's Reforms Turn the Tide?
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
5 mins
Khaleda Zia may return home tomorrow: Personal physician
Congress Party Declines Invitation to Ram Mandir Inauguration: A Strategic Move?
6 mins
Congress Party Declines Invitation to Ram Mandir Inauguration: A Strategic Move?
Japan Expresses Support for Bangladesh Elections Amid International Criticism
6 mins
Japan Expresses Support for Bangladesh Elections Amid International Criticism
Falkland Islands Honors Margaret Thatcher's Legacy on Her Memorial Day
6 mins
Falkland Islands Honors Margaret Thatcher's Legacy on Her Memorial Day
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app