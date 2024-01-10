NHLPA Launches First Line Program: A New Play for Mental Health

The National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) has put a new initiative in play. In a bid to normalize the conversation around mental health in professional sports, the NHLPA has launched the First Line program. The program, developed in collaboration with the Mental Health Commission of Canada and Opening Minds, aims to provide mental health education to active NHL players and their families.

First Line: A Game Changer in Mental Health

The First Line program is a significant step towards prioritizing mental health in the NHL. The initiative seeks to address issues such as depression, anxiety, substance use, and self-harm, and importantly, to remove the stigma surrounding mental health in the sports environment. The training sessions are being led by Jay Harrison, a former NHL player who holds a PhD in performance psychology. The First Line program is not mandatory but voluntary, with 20 players from five teams having already participated.

Breaking the Ice on Mental Health

The program encourages open dialogue about the unique mental health challenges that NHL players face. Participants, including Mikael Backlund, the captain of the Calgary Flames, have endorsed the program, emphasizing its importance for leadership and teamwork. The training employs a traffic light continuum model to help players recognize signs of mental health distress and provides educational tools related to addiction, including discussions on gambling, social media, and gaming.

Shifting the Goalpost

Upon completion of the First Line program, players receive a certificate from the Mental Health Commission. This initiative marks a significant shift in the way mental health is addressed in professional sports, particularly in the NHL. The recognition of mental health as integral to a player's overall well-being is a proactive approach that could potentially set a new standard for other sports leagues worldwide. As the NHLPA continues to offer this program throughout the 2023-24 regular season, the First Line program is poised to change the game, not just on the ice, but off it as well.