NHL Veteran Tim Ecclestone, Original St. Louis Blue, Passes Away at 76

Tim Ecclestone, a celebrated forward in the National Hockey League (NHL) and an original member of the St. Louis Blues, died on Saturday at the age of 76. Ecclestone, a Toronto native, had a distinguished career spanning 11 seasons across four teams, culminating in a post-retirement life as a successful restaurateur in Atlanta.

From Draft Day to NHL Stardom

Ecclestone's journey in the NHL began when he was drafted ninth overall by the New York Rangers in 1964. However, it was his trade to the St. Louis Blues after the 1967 NHL Expansion Draft that marked the start of his impactful career. Ecclestone was instrumental in the Blues' historic runs to the Stanley Cup Final in their first three seasons, though they were ultimately bested by the Montreal Canadiens and the Boston Bruins. His trade to the Detroit Red Wings in 1971 saw Ecclestone achieve a career-high of 19 goals and 53 points, a testament to his growing prowess on the ice.

A Lasting Legacy

Over his 11-season tenure, Ecclestone amassed 359 points, including 126 goals and 233 assists, across 692 regular-season games. His playoff performances were equally commendable, with 17 points in 48 games. Aside from his statistical achievements, Ecclestone's dedication and passion for hockey left a lasting impression on teammates and fans alike. His selection as a 1971 NHL All-Star highlighted his skill and contribution to the sport.

Life After Hockey

Following his retirement after the 1977-78 season, Ecclestone transitioned from the ice to entrepreneurship. Settling in Atlanta, he became a beloved figure in the community as the part-owner of a sports bar. His post-hockey career demonstrated his versatility and continued his legacy off the ice, making him a cherished figure among both hockey enthusiasts and the Atlanta locals.

Tim Ecclestone's passing marks the end of an era for the NHL and particularly for the St. Louis Blues, where he began his storied career. His contributions to the sport, both on and off the ice, will be remembered by fans and players alike. As the hockey community mourns his loss, Ecclestone's spirit and passion for the game will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations.