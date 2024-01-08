en English
Hockey

NHL Update: Standings, Game Results and Upcoming Fixtures

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
In the latest developments of the National Hockey League (NHL), the Eastern Conference is currently led by the Boston Bruins in the Atlantic Division with 54 points, closely trailed by the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs. The Metropolitan Division sees the New York Rangers holding the top spot, with the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers following suit.

The Western Conference Scenario

Over in the Western Conference, the Central Division is headed by the Winnipeg Jets with other teams like the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, and Nashville Predators hot on their heels. The Pacific Division is currently led by the Vancouver Canucks, with the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings not far behind.

Recent Victories and Upcoming Fixtures

Recent game results have seen victories for teams such as Philadelphia, Florida, Boston, Buffalo, Toronto, Montreal, Minnesota, Vancouver, Nashville, St. Louis, Edmonton, Vegas, Washington, Chicago, Winnipeg, and Detroit. The upcoming fixtures feature exciting contests such as Pittsburgh vs. Philadelphia, Vancouver vs. New York Rangers, Dallas vs. Minnesota, and Boston vs. Colorado, promising intense action and a potential shift in the current standings.

The NHL Points System and Playoff Prospects

The NHL operates on a points system where a win earns a team two points and an overtime loss yields one point. The top three teams in each division, along with two wild cards per conference, will qualify for the playoffs, turning up the heat in the competition for the coveted spots.

Throwing a spotlight on individual team struggles, the Chicago Blackhawks have hit a rough patch after losing their top scorer and leader, Connor Bedard, to a fractured jaw, and forward Nick Foligno to a fractured finger. Despite these significant losses and a previous five-game losing streak, the team has managed to regroup and secure a victory against the Calgary Flames. The team’s resilience in the face of adversity underlines the need for other players to step up and fill the void left by the absence of Bedard and Foligno.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

