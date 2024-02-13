NHL Trade Deadline: Guentzel, Hanifin, and Markstrom in the Spotlight

As the NHL trade deadline approaches, whispers of potential deals involving marquee players like Jake Guentzel, Noah Hanifin, and Jacob Markstrom grow louder. These names are setting the hockey world abuzz, and for good reason.

Guentzel: The Elite Goal Scorer

Jake Guentzel is a top asset on the market, and it's easy to see why. The Pittsburgh Penguins forward is an elite goal scorer, with a knack for finding the back of the net when it matters most. His ability to create scoring opportunities out of thin air makes him a valuable addition to any team looking to make a deep playoff run.

In a recent episode of the '32 Thoughts' podcast, Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek discussed the possibility of Guentzel being traded. While the Penguins are hesitant to part with such a talented player, the right offer could be too good to refuse. Guentzel's current contract, with a cap hit of $6 million per year, expires at the end of the 2024-25 season. If Pittsburgh can't agree on an extension, they may be forced to consider trading him before he hits the open market.

Hanifin: The Versatile Defenseman

Noah Hanifin is another player generating significant buzz ahead of the trade deadline. The Calgary Flames defenseman is known for his versatility, as he can play both the left and right side with ease. Hanifin's ability to contribute on both ends of the ice makes him an attractive option for teams looking to bolster their blue line.

Hanifin's current contract, which carries a cap hit of $4.95 million per year, expires at the end of the 2023-24 season. If the Flames can't agree on an extension, they may look to trade him before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. According to Friedman and Marek, several teams have expressed interest in Hanifin, including the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins.

Markstrom: The Difference Maker

Jacob Markstrom is a top goalie who could be a difference maker for a team looking to make a playoff push. The Calgary Flames goaltender has been a steady presence between the pipes, posting a save percentage of .915 or better in each of the last four seasons.

Markstrom's current contract, with a cap hit of $6 million per year, expires at the end of the 2024-25 season. If the Flames can't agree on an extension, they may consider trading him before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. According to Friedman and Marek, several teams have expressed interest in Markstrom, including the Colorado Avalanche and the Vegas Golden Knights.

As the trade deadline approaches, the fates of Guentzel, Hanifin, and Markstrom hang in the balance. Each player has the potential to significantly impact a team's performance, and their potential trades could reshape the NHL landscape. While the details of these deals remain uncertain, one thing is clear: the hockey world is watching, and waiting, with bated breath.

In a league where fortunes can change in an instant, it's anyone's guess where these players will end up. But one thing is certain: the stories of struggle, ambition, and sheer human will that unfold on the ice will continue to captivate fans, and remind us all of the enduring power of sport.