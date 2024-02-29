NHL Trade Buzz: Devils Seek Goalie, Blue Jackets' Merzlikins on Market?

Welcome to the NHL Trade Buzz. With only eight days until the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, the league is abuzz with speculation and strategic moves. Among the hot topics is the New Jersey Devils' quest for a goaltender and the uncertain future of Columbus Blue Jackets' goalie Elvis Merzlikins.

Goalie Market Heats Up

The Devils are reportedly in the market for a goalie to bolster their chances for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With Nico Daws currently leading between the pipes and Vitek Vanecek sidelined, the team's interest in Calgary Flames' Jacob Markstrom has been widely discussed. Markstrom's contract and the asking price by the Flames are pivotal factors in any potential deal. The Devils' analytical approach to not overvaluing goaltenders is being tested as they navigate the trade waters.

Merzlikins' Future in Question

Elvis Merzlikins' request for a trade from the Blue Jackets puts another goalie in the spotlight. Despite his public desire for a "new scenario" and the team's recent management changes, it remains unclear if Columbus will entertain offers for him before the deadline. Merzlikins' contract runs through the 2026-27 season, adding complexity to any potential trade discussions.

Teams Rethink Strategies

As the deadline approaches, teams are reassessing their rosters and future plans. The Flames' trade of Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars has sparked conversations about further moves, including the potential trade of Noah Hanifin. With each passing day, the trade landscape continues to evolve, with goaltending emerging as a critical area of focus for several teams.

As the clock ticks down to the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, the league awaits the outcome of these discussions and potential trades. The moves made in the coming days could significantly impact the playoff race and the future of several franchises.