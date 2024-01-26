NHL Outdoor Games Scheduled at MetLife Stadium with Flyers Sporting New Adidas Jerseys

The National Hockey League (NHL) is set to bring the thrill of open-air ice hockey to East Rutherford, New Jersey with two outdoor events scheduled at the MetLife Stadium. The Philadelphia Flyers will go head-to-head with the New Jersey Devils on February 17 at 8 p.m. ET, with the duel broadcast on ABC. The New York Rangers will then take on the New York Islanders on February 18 at 3 p.m. ET, also aired live on ABC.

The Excitement Builds

NHL's chief content officer, Steve Mayer, has conveyed his enthusiasm for the event, acknowledging the unique opportunity for fans of each team to witness the matches due to the close geographic proximity. The outdoor games promise to deliver high-octane action and intense competition, with the added element of weather possibly playing a role in the outcomes.

A Stylish Statement on Ice

Adding an exciting twist to the games, the Flyers will be sporting a special Stadium Series jersey designed by adidas. The jersey has been lauded for its sharp design, particularly the sleeve concept and the standout white color, which is expected to make a striking visual impact during the night broadcast.

MetLife Stadium: A Venue to Remember

The choice of MetLife Stadium as the venue for these games is significant. Known for hosting major events, the stadium will provide a unique backdrop for these exciting NHL outdoor games. The combination of competitive sports and the grandeur of the venue is expected to create an unforgettable experience for the fans, whether they're watching from the stands or tuning in on ABC.