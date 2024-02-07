NHL Legend Chris Chelios Slashes Price of Malibu Beachfront Property

NHL Hall of Famer Chris Chelios has made a significant move in the real estate market by reducing the asking price of his Malibu beachfront property from a whopping $75 million to $67.5 million. This strategic move comes as an attempt to attract potential buyers to the luxuriously appointed property.

Unparalleled Ocean Views

The property, spanning nearly 100 feet of beach frontage, stands out with its breathtaking ocean views from almost every room. From the morning's first light to the evening's last star, the residence offers an ever-changing, captivating vista of the Pacific.

Lucrative Investment

Chelios, who purchased the home in 2003 for a mere $6 million, stands to make a significant profit from the sale. The value appreciation of the property over the past two decades underscores Malibu's stature as a sought-after location for luxury real estate.

A Luxurious Abode

The 3,800-square-foot residence is a testament to luxury living and meticulous attention to detail. The house includes four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and a detached guest cottage. Amenities such as skylights, a midcentury-themed kitchen with commercial appliances, a primary bedroom with a private deck, and a spa bathroom significantly enhance the home's appeal. The outdoor space is not to be outdone, featuring a hot tub, sauna, and multiple decks for relaxation. The property also boasts views of the iconic Queen's Necklace, adding another layer of visual delight for the residents.

Chris Chelios, lauded for his successful hockey career which includes three Stanley Cup victories and three Norris trophies, will have his No. 7 jersey retired by the Detroit Red Wings in March. His remarkable achievements in the NHL are mirrored in his taste for fine living, as evidenced by this stunning property in Paradise Cove, Malibu.