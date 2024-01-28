NHL Historic Moments: Streaks Continue and End, Oilers on the Verge of Tying Record

On January 28th, the National Hockey League (NHL) witnessed significant streaks both being extended and concluded. Amidst these historical tides, the Edmonton Oilers, one of the most formidable teams in the league, marked their 16th consecutive win, placing them on the brink of tying the longest win streak in NHL history.

Records and Milestones

Joe Malone, in 1919, extended his goal-scoring streak to 11 games, a record that was later matched by Harry "Punch" Broadbent in 1922. However, Wayne Gretzky's remarkable 51-game point streak reached its conclusion on this very date in 1984. Other notable milestones include Marcel Dionne scoring 20 goals in each of his first 17 seasons, a feat achieved in 1988, and Mario Lemieux tying the second-longest point streak in 1990.

The Florida Panthers made a mark in 1994 by setting a record for NHL expansion teams with an unbeaten streak. The Tampa Bay Lightning, in 2023, achieved a team record with their 12th straight home win. In addition, Hall of Fame goaltenders Jacques Plante, Glenn Hall, Terry Sawchuk, and Grant Fuhr reached significant milestones on different January 28ths across the years.

Individual Triumphs and Team Glory

Other noteworthy moments include Howie Morenz's first goal with the Rangers in 1936 and Les Cunningham's record-setting five points in one period in 1940. The game also saw a plethora of players reaching personal career milestones, including Jean Ratelle, Mike Bossy, Mike Gartner, and Aleksander Barkov. Boone Jenner, from the Blue Jackets, marked his 628th game, ranking second in the team's history. NHL players born on January 28th such as Paul Henderson and Alex Newhook were also commemorated.

The Oilers' Unstoppable Run

Amidst these historical happenings, the Oilers' ongoing 16-game winning streak stands out. The team's turnaround from a 2-9-1 start to being considered a Stanley Cup contender has been remarkable. Their current streak is the second longest in NHL history, and they stand one win away from tying the record of 17 consecutive wins. Their goalie Stuart Skinner achieved an Oilers record with 12 straight wins and is two away from the NHL record. The team's key players like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins made significant contributions to this victory.