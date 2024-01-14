en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

NHL Fans Vote Avalanche’s Makar and Georgiev for 2024 All-Star Weekend

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:03 pm EST
NHL Fans Vote Avalanche’s Makar and Georgiev for 2024 All-Star Weekend

The National Hockey League has announced fan-voted selections for the 2024 All-Star Weekend, set to take place in Toronto. Among the chosen players, Colorado Avalanche’s goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and defenseman Cale Makar have secured their spots, marking a significant recognition from the league’s dedicated fanbase. Joining them on the prestigious list are Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, and Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Star Players Set for All-Star Appearance

With this selection, Leon Draisaitl is preparing for his fifth All-Star appearance, showcasing the consistent recognition of his talent and on-ice contributions. Cale Makar is looking forward to his third time at the event, while Sergei Bobrovsky is set for his second participation. In contrast, Alexandar Georgiev and Jeremy Swayman will be making their debut appearances, marking a significant milestone in their professional careers.

The All-Star Selection Process

The twelve fan-voted players, composed of eight skaters and four goalies, will join the 32 players previously selected by the NHL on January 4th. The NHL’s Department of Hockey Operations chose one player per team for each division to create the initial eight-man rosters for the All-Star game, scheduled for February 3rd. The process reflects the league’s commitment to representing each team and ensuring a diverse array of talent on the ice.

Skill Competitions and Schedule

The selected players will also compete in the skills competition on February 2nd. These challenges will showcase the players’ individual capabilities, with events that include fastest skater, hardest shot, stick handling, one-timers, passing challenge, and accuracy shooting. The events will conclude with a shootout and an obstacle course, testing the players’ agility and accuracy under pressure. The All-Star Weekend is set to run from February 1st to 3rd, promising a thrilling display of hockey at its finest.

0
Canada Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
14 mins ago
Russian Dissident Maria Kartasheva's Path to Canadian Citizenship Amid Controversy
In a poignant episode reflecting the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and its far-reaching impact on individual lives, Russian tech worker and dissident Maria Kartasheva found herself in a perilous circumstance. The 30-year-old was sentenced in absentia by a Moscow court, under Russia’s censorship laws, for her anti-war statements posted on social media. This
Russian Dissident Maria Kartasheva's Path to Canadian Citizenship Amid Controversy
Christopher Guerrero Triumphs Over Sergio Herrera in Junior Middleweight Match
1 hour ago
Christopher Guerrero Triumphs Over Sergio Herrera in Junior Middleweight Match
Guelph Dump Truck Collision: A Reminder of Road Safety and Infrastructure Vulnerability
1 hour ago
Guelph Dump Truck Collision: A Reminder of Road Safety and Infrastructure Vulnerability
Global Affairs Canada Revises Surrogacy Expenses Policy Following Gay Diplomat's Legal Win
27 mins ago
Global Affairs Canada Revises Surrogacy Expenses Policy Following Gay Diplomat's Legal Win
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Secures Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Olympics
32 mins ago
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Secures Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Olympics
Spike in Seasonal Influenza Cases: SMDHU Urges Vaccination and Precaution
37 mins ago
Spike in Seasonal Influenza Cases: SMDHU Urges Vaccination and Precaution
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Virgin Islands Walkability Projects: Improving Infrastructure and Exploring New Perspectives
38 seconds
U.S. Virgin Islands Walkability Projects: Improving Infrastructure and Exploring New Perspectives
Iowa Voters Express Concerns of World War III and Civil Unrest as Caucuses Near
3 mins
Iowa Voters Express Concerns of World War III and Civil Unrest as Caucuses Near
Australia's Republican Movement Stumbles Following Unsuccessful Voice Referendum
3 mins
Australia's Republican Movement Stumbles Following Unsuccessful Voice Referendum
Binge Bar: A Sobering Revolution in Washington D.C.'s Nightlife
4 mins
Binge Bar: A Sobering Revolution in Washington D.C.'s Nightlife
Vivek Ramaswamy's Presidential Ambitions: Betting on Trump's Exit
4 mins
Vivek Ramaswamy's Presidential Ambitions: Betting on Trump's Exit
US Climate Envoy John Kerry to Step Down After Three-Year Tenure
5 mins
US Climate Envoy John Kerry to Step Down After Three-Year Tenure
Florida Officials Brave Snowstorm to Support DeSantis Ahead of Iowa Caucus
7 mins
Florida Officials Brave Snowstorm to Support DeSantis Ahead of Iowa Caucus
Australians Displeased with Government's Handling of Cost of Living Crisis: Poll Reveals
7 mins
Australians Displeased with Government's Handling of Cost of Living Crisis: Poll Reveals
Rookie Phenom C.J. Stroud Leads Texans to Dominant Playoff Victory
7 mins
Rookie Phenom C.J. Stroud Leads Texans to Dominant Playoff Victory
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app