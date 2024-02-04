NHL Eyes Expansion: New Locations and Teams on the Horizon

The National Hockey League (NHL), renowned for its captivating outdoor games, including the much-celebrated Winter Classic, is exploring new horizons. The excitement these outdoor matches generate and the unique settings they offer have been instrumental in expanding the sport's fanbase. The recent interest expressed by the Smith Entertainment Group from Salt Lake City in acquiring an NHL team has sparked discussions around the expansion of the league, despite NHL's current plan to maintain its 32-team structure.

Speculation and Possibilities

Rumors are rife about potential new locations for NHL teams or temporary game sites. Cities like Cleveland, Halifax, Houston, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, and San Diego have been bandied about as possible hosts for NHL games. These games, whether as part of a mini-series or single matches, could significantly boost the popularity of the sport in these regions. Cleveland, for instance, has been touted as a potential host for Columbus Blue Jackets games, while Halifax, with its deep-rooted hockey heritage, may soon see NHL action.

In the Game of Expansion

Houston, with its vibrant sports culture, could serve as an alternate venue for the Dallas Stars, whereas Atlanta, despite its history of losing two NHL franchises, presents an intriguing location for occasional games. Salt Lake City's aspiration for an NHL team is underscored by its owner's proactive efforts. San Diego, home to the existing AHL team, the Gulls, could also attract games, further cementing its place in the hockey landscape.

Exploring New Venues

Interestingly, the article also suggests that NHL games could be held at NCAA arenas to tap into the passionate collegiate hockey fan bases. This move is viewed as an innovative strategy to expand the game's reach and engage both new and existing fans in different regions. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman's statement about the potential for NHL expansion, including the growing interest in cities such as Cincinnati, has added fuel to the speculative fire. The push for a new Downtown arena in Cincinnati to replace the current home of the ECHL Cincinnati Cyclones further underlines this interest.

While six cities are said to be in the hunt for a new team, potentially driving up the bidding war for an expansion team franchise fee to the $1B level, it's important to note that expansion isn't a panacea for every issue the NHL faces. However, the exploration of alternate game sites and the possible addition of new teams undeniably represents a strategic move to broaden the NHL's fan base and ensure the sport's continued growth.