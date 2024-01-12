NHL Central Scouting Bureau Releases 2024 Mid-Season Draft Rankings

The anticipation leading up to the 2024 National Hockey League (NHL) Draft has hit fever pitch, with the release of the NHL Central Scouting Bureau’s mid-season draft rankings. The spotlight is shining brightly on the top prospects, revealing a fierce competition among North American skaters and goaltenders.

An Overview of the Rankings

Leading the North American skaters is Saskatoon’s own Berkly Catton, center for the Spokane Chiefs, positioned at the ninth spot. Not far behind, we find the Prince Albert Raiders’ Ryder Ritchie at 16th, and Tanner Howe, the captain of the Regina Pats, sitting at the 29th spot. In the goaltenders’ arena, Saskatoon Blades’ Evan Gardner holds the 16th position, while Debden’s Chase Wutzke, playing for Red Deer, is ranked 13th.

Scouting the Top Prospects

At the pinnacle of the North American skaters’ rankings, we find Macklin Celebrini, a center from North Vancouver, BC. Celebrini has caught the attention of scouts particularly due to his stellar performance at the World Junior Championship, where he led Canada with eight points in five games. Internationally, Finnish center Konsta Helenius takes the top spot, marking his name as a formidable contender in the upcoming draft.

A Significant Feature of the Western Hockey League

The Western Hockey League (WHL) has made a significant impact on these rankings. The league announced that 60 of its players are featured in the NHL Central Scouting’s Midterm Rankings, with eight WHL skaters in the top 20 for North American skaters and two WHL goaltenders in the top 10. All 22 WHL Clubs have at least one player represented, with the Calgary Hitmen and Lethbridge Hurricanes boasting five ranked players each. Notably, the WHL leads the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) in the number of players listed, with a total of 147 CHL players ranked, including those from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

As the 2024 NHL Draft approaches, the competition intensifies, and the stakes rise. These mid-season rankings provide a glimpse into the potential future stars of the game, signaling a promising and exciting time for hockey fans worldwide.