NHL Awards Watch: Early Favorites Emerge as Race Heats Up

As the National Hockey League (NHL) season advances, the anticipation and competition intensify with prestigious events such as the All-Star Weekend, the trade deadline, and playoff eliminators around the corner. Concurrently, the race for the NHL’s renowned awards gains momentum, with early favorites emerging in the ballots of voters. The NHL Awards Watch for January, a poll aiming to encapsulate diverse opinions from across the league, is in the spotlight.

PHWA Members Cast their Votes

The Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) members, who vote for the Hart, Norris, Calder, Selke, and Lady Byng awards, have shared their insights anonymously. Their opinions are significant in determining the early leaders in these award categories. Broadcaster votes determine the Jack Adams award, and general managers are responsible for the Vezina award. This broad-based voting approach provides a comprehensive view of the current favorites vying for these awards.

Unfolding Events in the NHL

The Golden Knights experienced a setback, losing to the Seattle Kraken in the Winter Classic with a 3-0 shutout. This defeat marked their sixth loss in eight games, with four shutouts in their first 38 matches, placing them on track to possibly break the franchise record for most shutouts in a season.

Stars of the Week

A trio of NHL players – Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho, New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin, and New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes – were awarded the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending on December 31. Their extraordinary performances have set a benchmark, with Aho leading the NHL with nine assists and 11 points in three games, Panarin scoring five goals in three games, and Hughes earning points in all his games.

The NHL Awards Watch Update

The NHL Awards Watch for January brings into focus impressive scoring rates, comeback victories, and individual player achievements. Connor McDavid, with 149 total points in 2023, became the fifth player in League history to finish as the outright leader in goals, assists, and points in a single season. Nathan MacKinnon, with 135 regular season points in 2023, marks the third consecutive year a player has achieved this feat. Rookie Connor Bedard, along with defensemen Quinn Hughes and Cale Makar, are on pace for high point production, while the Bruins and Golden Knights’ successes are also noted.