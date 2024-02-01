NHL All-Star Game Revives Fantasy Draft Format with Excitement in Toronto

The NHL All-Star game is staging a triumphant comeback to the fantasy draft format, a format that has not been witnessed since 2015. The draft, unfolding in the bustling city of Toronto, will be steered by four team captains in a snake-style draft, a structure that introduces the exhilarating prospect of teammates pitted against each other in the main event. Broadcasted on ESPN2, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports, with streaming options on ESPN+ and Fubo, the draft is set to commence at 6 pm ET.

The Return of the Fantasy Draft Format

The NHL All-Star Game is welcoming back the fantasy draft format. In this unique structure, four designated captains will meticulously handpick their 11-man rosters, leading to the formation of Team Matthews, Team McDavid, Team MacKinnon, and Team Hughes. Each team is supplemented by a celebrity guest, adding a dash of stardom to the proceedings. The event, hosted at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, will also showcase a skills competition, with all the action streamable on ESPN+ and ABC.

The Captains and Their Strategies

In the spotlight are the captains and co-captains of each team: Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, and Jack Hughes. These players will be faced with the intriguing task of selecting their teams, with each captain choosing nine players to form an 11-player roster. This includes seven skaters and two goalies. Adding a touch of glamour and excitement to the game are celebrity captains, including Justin Bieber, Tate McRae, Will Arnett, and Michael Bublé.

Despite Injuries, the Game Goes On

Despite the absence of notable players like Connor Bedard, Jack Eichel, and Jack Hughes due to injuries, the All-Star Game will still host an array of talented players from various NHL teams. The event will also spotlight a 3-on-3 showcase featuring players from the Professional Women's Hockey League. With the inclusion of six players from the Vancouver Canucks and four from the Toronto Maple Leafs, the game promises to be a thrilling spectacle for all hockey fans.