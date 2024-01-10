en English
Sports

Nguyen Tuan Hai: Vietnamese Footballer Lauded by Arabic Sports Newspaper

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:42 pm EST
Nguyen Tuan Hai: Vietnamese Footballer Lauded by Arabic Sports Newspaper

Arab Kooora, a Bahrain-based Arabic sports newspaper, has showered praise upon Vietnamese striker Nguyen Tuan Hai for his remarkable performance in the AFC Champions League group stage. Tuan Hai, who plays for Hanoi FC, has emerged as a pivotal figure for both his club and the Vietnamese national team, impressing with his tally of four goals and one assist. His decisive goal against Urawa Reds has especially made waves and cemented his reputation as a formidable force on the field.

Nguyen Tuan Hai: A Rising Force in Football

Born in Vietnam, Tuan Hai commenced his professional journey with Hong Linh Ha Tinh in the V. League in 2020. His talent was quickly recognised, leading to his return to Hanoi FC in 2022. Since then, he has proved himself a key player, amassing 25 goals in 84 matches. His national team debut came in a World Cup qualifying match against Oman in October 2021. He has since earned 21 caps, scoring four goals. Under the guidance of new coach Philippe Troussier, Tuan Hai has become a central figure in the team, starting in recent World Cup qualifiers against the Philippines and Iraq.

Versatility and Distinct Edge

Nguyen Tuan Hai’s versatility is one of his key strengths. Capable of playing both as a center forward and on the flanks, he brings a distinct edge to the Vietnamese attack. This ability to adapt and perform in various positions has earned him a spot in the starting lineup and made him an essential player for the team.

Asian Cup: The Next Big Stage

With Tuan Hai as part of the team, Vietnam prepares to face Japan in their Asian Cup opener on January 14. The team reached the quarterfinals in the previous edition in 2019, a feat they had accomplished once before in 2007. Meanwhile, other Asian Cup teams such as Japan and Indonesia have been preparing through exhibition matches. Thailand’s midfielder Ekanit Panya has drawn criticism for prioritizing club training over national duty for the Asian Cup. Despite having the lowest average height in the tournament and ranking low in other metrics such as weight and experience, the Vietnamese team is not deterred, and is set to put up a strong fight in the tournament.

Sports Vietnam
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

