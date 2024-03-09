NGAP Election Controversy: NOMELEC Faces Legal Challenge Over Nomination Rejection

MANILA -- In a significant development shaking the foundations of the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP), lawyer Jan Freeman Villegas has lodged a formal complaint against the Nomination and Election Committee (NOMELEC). This legal action comes in the wake of NOMELEC's refusal to accept Tagaytay Highland's nomination of Rodolfo Soriano for the upcoming NGAP board elections, scheduled for April 5 at the Alabang Country Club. Villegas has branded the rejection as 'incongruous', alleging it breaches the rights of regular member clubs as per Section 5 of the NGAP's new by-laws.

Advertisment

Controversy Surrounds Nomination Process

The heart of the controversy lies in the nomination timeline. NOMELEC initiated the nomination period on January 26 but only made the announcement on February 15, leaving many clubs in a scramble to meet the February 26 deadline. Tagaytay Highlands Golf Club, for instance, received notification only on February 22, providing a mere four days for compliance. This tight window has been criticized, particularly for clubs like Tagaytay Highlands that were left with insufficient time to prepare, raising questions about the fairness and transparency of the process.

Broader Issues at Play

Advertisment

Beyond the immediate nomination debacle, this incident has cast a spotlight on broader issues within the NGAP. The association has been under fire for not conducting elections last year, as mandated by its constitution and by-laws, until the Iloilo Golf and Country Club intervened, resulting in the announcement of the April 5 elections. The current NGAP president, Martin Lorenzo, who is eyeing a third term, faces a formidable challenge from the camp of former Rep. Juan Miguel Arroyo. Accusations of controversial decisions by the current administration, including the replacement of a local World Handicapping System provider with a foreign-based firm, Dotgolf, and concerns over NOMELEC's impartiality, have further fueled the dispute.

Implications for NGAP's Future

The ongoing controversy not only threatens the integrity of the upcoming NGAP elections but also raises serious questions about governance and leadership within the association. With allegations of by-law violations and concerns over electoral fairness, the outcome of this legal challenge could have lasting implications on NGAP's credibility and the future of golf governance in the Philippines. As the April 5 election date approaches, the golf community watches closely, hoping for a resolution that upholds the principles of fairness, transparency, and inclusivity enshrined in the sport.