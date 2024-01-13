en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

NFL’s Tyreek Hill Enters Feud Between Sports Commentators Stephen A. Smith and Jason Whitlock

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:24 am EST
NFL’s Tyreek Hill Enters Feud Between Sports Commentators Stephen A. Smith and Jason Whitlock

In a surprising turn of events, the world of sports journalism has found itself caught in a whirlwind of controversy. A public feud, initially between fellow commentators Jason Whitlock and Stephen A. Smith, has now escalated into a broader conflict, drawing in NFL star receiver Tyreek Hill and other established figures in the sports media industry.

A Feud Ignites

The spat began when Whitlock penned a column that took aim at Smith’s memoir, describing it as ‘farcical’ and casting aspersions on Smith’s claim of being recruited to play college basketball. Smith, in response, did not mince words on his show. He retaliated with a barrage of insults towards Whitlock, expressing an intense dislike for his colleague. The escalation reached a new height when Smith described Whitlock as ‘the worst human being‘, a sentiment that sent shockwaves in the industry.

Tyreek Hill Joins the Fray

The controversy took an unexpected turn when NFL star receiver Tyreek Hill joined in, taking a jab at Whitlock’s weight on social media. The move added fuel to the already smoldering feud and underscored the deep-seated tension within the sports journalism community.

Reactions from the Sports Media

The ongoing dispute has not gone unnoticed by other sports media figures. Notably, Jemele Hill and Stan Verrett have thrown their weight behind Smith, voicing their criticism of Whitlock’s actions and rhetoric. The back-and-forth exchanges have sparked a storm of discussions and reactions on social media, drawing a clear line between supporters and detractors within the industry.

In conclusion, this public feud has cast a spotlight on the brewing tension within the sports journalism community. The exchanges have not only revealed personal animosities but have also opened a window into the larger issues and dynamics within the industry.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
13 seconds ago
Deadly Avalanche Strikes Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Amid Winter Storm
As a massive winter storm swept across the western United States on January 10, 2024, it left behind a tragic tale of destruction at Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort near Lake Tahoe, California. An avalanche, triggered by heavy snowfall and high avalanche risk, claimed the life of a skier, marking the first U.S. avalanche death of
Deadly Avalanche Strikes Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Amid Winter Storm
Alabama Gears up for High-Stake SEC Match Against Mississippi State
5 mins ago
Alabama Gears up for High-Stake SEC Match Against Mississippi State
Football Personalities in Focus: Kevin De Bruyne and Mikel Arteta on the Spotlight
5 mins ago
Football Personalities in Focus: Kevin De Bruyne and Mikel Arteta on the Spotlight
Brecksville-Broadview Heights Basketball: A Victory Marked by Improved Team Dynamics
2 mins ago
Brecksville-Broadview Heights Basketball: A Victory Marked by Improved Team Dynamics
Newcastle Faces Manchester City in Premier League Showdown with Boosted Betting Odds
2 mins ago
Newcastle Faces Manchester City in Premier League Showdown with Boosted Betting Odds
Dandy Town Prepares for Crucial Showdown Against PHC Zebras
3 mins ago
Dandy Town Prepares for Crucial Showdown Against PHC Zebras
Latest Headlines
World News
Deadly Avalanche Strikes Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Amid Winter Storm
13 seconds
Deadly Avalanche Strikes Palisades Tahoe Ski Resort Amid Winter Storm
Kyle Richards Opts for Fitness Over Tummy Tuck After Doctor's Refusal
19 seconds
Kyle Richards Opts for Fitness Over Tummy Tuck After Doctor's Refusal
Senior Care in Happy Valley Adapts to Rising Demand
23 seconds
Senior Care in Happy Valley Adapts to Rising Demand
Cyril Ramaphosa Reiterates ANC's Support for Palestine, Cuba, and Western Sahara
33 seconds
Cyril Ramaphosa Reiterates ANC's Support for Palestine, Cuba, and Western Sahara
Bermuda's Candy Striper Awards: A Tribute to Young Volunteers
1 min
Bermuda's Candy Striper Awards: A Tribute to Young Volunteers
The Houthis: Understanding the Rebel Group and the Yemen Conflict
1 min
The Houthis: Understanding the Rebel Group and the Yemen Conflict
Atrium Health Raises Minimum Wage to Boost Employee Retention
2 mins
Atrium Health Raises Minimum Wage to Boost Employee Retention
UK Delegation Member Criticizes Russia's Tactics in Ukraine, UK to Provide Financial Aid
2 mins
UK Delegation Member Criticizes Russia's Tactics in Ukraine, UK to Provide Financial Aid
Wisconsin Senate Committee Rejects Governor's PSC Appointment
2 mins
Wisconsin Senate Committee Rejects Governor's PSC Appointment
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
23 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
43 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app