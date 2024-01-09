en English
NFL

NFL’s ‘Tush Push’ Play Stirs Controversy as Buffalo Bills Seek New Nickname

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:11 pm EST
NFL's 'Tush Push' Play Stirs Controversy as Buffalo Bills Seek New Nickname

The National Football League (NFL) is buzzing with chatter about the ‘Tush Push’, a play that has become a talking point in the 2023-24 season. Reminiscent of a rugby scrum, the ‘Tush Push’ involves the quarterback being propelled forward by his teammates. The Philadelphia Eagles have displayed a notable prowess in executing this strategy, but it’s the Buffalo Bills who are now under the spotlight.

The Tush Push: A Controversial Success?

The ‘Tush Push’ has proven to be effective, gaining traction among several teams, including the Bills. However, it’s surrounded by controversy. There’s ongoing speculation that the NFL may step in and ban the play. Despite its success on the field, the play’s name has been the center of heated debates, particularly after the Bills’ recent victory over the Miami Dolphins.

A New Nickname in the Works?

NBC commentator Cris Collinsworth referred to the play as the ‘Buffalo Bobsled’ during the Dolphins game, igniting discussions among Bills fans. A poll conducted on Facebook showed a general disapproval for the term ‘Tush Push’. But not all fans were quick to embrace ‘Buffalo Bobsled’, partly due to Collinsworth’s lack of popularity among the Bills’ fanbase.

The ‘Shnow Plow’: A Fan Favorite?

An alternative nickname has emerged in the form of ‘Shnow Plow’. This term is inspired by the childhood nickname of Bills’ offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. Dawkins was known for his ability to clear the way on the football field, much like he would shovel snow during his childhood. The new nickname ties back to the Buffalo Bills and their offensive strength, making it a potential fan favorite. As the NFL and its fans continue to discuss the ‘Tush Push’, it’s clear that the debate is far from over.

0
NFL Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

