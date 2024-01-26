Toyota Breaks the Mold: 2024 Tacoma to Feature in Super Bowl Ad

As the countdown to the Super Bowl begins, one name stands out in the automobile industry's marketing plans: Toyota. In a bold move, the carmaker has decided to reverse its earlier decision and promote the 2024 Tacoma during the Super Bowl. This comes at a time when major automakers like Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis have chosen to sit out of advertising during the event.

Toyota Takes Center Stage

Toyota's decision comes in sync with the launch of the redesigned mid-size truck, the 2024 Tacoma. A spokesperson for Toyota stated that the company has a 'creative execution that rises to the level of Super Bowl worthy,' hinting at a potentially captivating advertisement. However, the specifics of the ad remain under wraps. The Super Bowl, being a significant event with a large viewer base, provides the perfect platform to showcase the trail-dominating power and legendary capability of the new Tacoma.

Revving Up for the Game

The campaign, set to kick off a week before the game, couples the excitement of the Super Bowl with the anticipation surrounding the launch of Toyota's new vehicle. As the official automotive partner of the NFL, Toyota enjoys certain privileges, including the use of NFL trademarks. This, along with the brand's presence during the halftime show and planned activities for fans in Las Vegas leading up to and during the game, marks a comprehensive broadcasting strategy.

Hyundai's Counterplay

In contrast to Toyota's Super Bowl plans, Hyundai is set to air a new commercial featuring the redesigned Santa Fe during the NFL Conference Championships games. The ad, titled 'Vikings,' portrays a modern family on an outdoor adventure, highlighting the crossover's ability to enhance daily experiences and encourage new adventures. The redesigned Santa Fe, sporting a more rugged look, improved interior space, and higher-end features, comes with a significant price increase, starting at $33,950 before destination fees, which marks a $5,200 rise from the previous model.