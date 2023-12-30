TikTok Star Alix Earle, NFL Player Braxton Berrios, and the Love Triangle Drama Unfolds

From the vibrant world of TikTok to the high-octane arenas of NFL, a public feud involving TikTok sensation Alix Earle, NFL player Braxton Berrios, and his ex, Sophia Culpo, has been brewing. The controversy has been as captivating as it is contentious, with Earle, who began dating Berrios post his split with Culpo in March, embroiled in allegations of homewrecking. The saga has instigated a social media storm, with the allegations suggesting that the TikTok star and Berrios were romantically involved while he was still in a relationship with Culpo.

A Confluence of Star-Studded Encounters

The controversy took wings after Earle made her acquaintance with Berrios early in the year, and further during a star-studded party hosted by Drake, preceding the Super Bowl. Despite declarations that nothing transpired between them at these events, the allegations persisted.

Accusations and Denials

Culpo has maintained her stance, accusing Berrios of infidelity, a claim that has garnered substantial attention on social media platforms. However, Earle, in her YouTube video, voiced her frustration over being pulled into the scandal and the subsequent drama. She revealed receiving a direct message from Culpo on Instagram, where Culpo expressed regret over the situation becoming public. Yet, Earle felt this was not a genuine act of contrition.

The Culpo Conspiracy

Adding to the intrigue, Culpo claimed to have used a ‘spy’ within the Jets to confirm Berrios’ infidelity. Earle, on the other hand, accused Culpo of strategically timing her podcast appearance to coincide with Earle’s own appearance on ‘Call Her Daddy’, to further fuel the narrative of infidelity.

Amidst the Turmoil, a Strengthening Bond

Despite the tumult, Earle commended Berrios for his support of her independence amidst the scandal. The couple, unfazed by the controversy, recently embarked on a trip to the Caribbean, further solidifying their bond. Their relationship continues to flourish, even as the social media controversy rages on.