NFL

TikTok Star Alix Earle, NFL Player Braxton Berrios, and the Love Triangle Drama Unfolds

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:57 am EST
TikTok Star Alix Earle, NFL Player Braxton Berrios, and the Love Triangle Drama Unfolds

From the vibrant world of TikTok to the high-octane arenas of NFL, a public feud involving TikTok sensation Alix Earle, NFL player Braxton Berrios, and his ex, Sophia Culpo, has been brewing. The controversy has been as captivating as it is contentious, with Earle, who began dating Berrios post his split with Culpo in March, embroiled in allegations of homewrecking. The saga has instigated a social media storm, with the allegations suggesting that the TikTok star and Berrios were romantically involved while he was still in a relationship with Culpo.

A Confluence of Star-Studded Encounters

The controversy took wings after Earle made her acquaintance with Berrios early in the year, and further during a star-studded party hosted by Drake, preceding the Super Bowl. Despite declarations that nothing transpired between them at these events, the allegations persisted.

Accusations and Denials

Culpo has maintained her stance, accusing Berrios of infidelity, a claim that has garnered substantial attention on social media platforms. However, Earle, in her YouTube video, voiced her frustration over being pulled into the scandal and the subsequent drama. She revealed receiving a direct message from Culpo on Instagram, where Culpo expressed regret over the situation becoming public. Yet, Earle felt this was not a genuine act of contrition.

The Culpo Conspiracy

Adding to the intrigue, Culpo claimed to have used a ‘spy’ within the Jets to confirm Berrios’ infidelity. Earle, on the other hand, accused Culpo of strategically timing her podcast appearance to coincide with Earle’s own appearance on ‘Call Her Daddy’, to further fuel the narrative of infidelity.

Amidst the Turmoil, a Strengthening Bond

Despite the tumult, Earle commended Berrios for his support of her independence amidst the scandal. The couple, unfazed by the controversy, recently embarked on a trip to the Caribbean, further solidifying their bond. Their relationship continues to flourish, even as the social media controversy rages on.

NFL Social Issues
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

